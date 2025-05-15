Palestinians Mark 77Th Anniversary Of The Nakba Amid Ongoing Israeli Assaults

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Palestinians in the homeland and diaspora commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Nakba under the slogan:“We will not leave... Palestine belongs to the Palestinians.”

For the second consecutive year, the Nakba anniversary comes during a period of exceptional hardship, as Palestinians in the Gaza Strip endure unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe amid an Israeli military assault that has continued for 583 days. The scenes echo the massacres and displacement of 1948, when hundreds of thousands were forcibly uprooted from their homes.

In the occupied West Bank, the situation remains dire. Israeli forces continue near-daily raids, demolitions, arrests, and acts of violence, particularly in refugee camps in Tulkarm and Jenin. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or injured, with over 40,000 displaced and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

At 12:30 p.m., air-raid sirens sounded across Palestinian cities for 77 seconds – one for each year since the Nakba. Citizens observed a moment of silence during the sirens.

Thousands participated in a central rally, which began at the tomb of the late President Yasser Arafat and proceeded to Al-Manara Square. Participants waved Palestinian flags, raised black banners, and carried symbolic keys of return.

The march was organised by the PLO's Department of Refugee Affairs and the Higher National Committee for Nakba Commemoration. It was attended by members of the PLO Executive Committee and Fatah Central Committee, members of the Revolutionary Council, national factions, ministers, and representatives of civil society.

Speaking on behalf of President Mahmoud Abbas, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul described the Nakba as "the greatest crime in history" due to the scale of massacres and forced displacement inflicted on the Palestinian people.

He noted that the suffering of Palestinians continues, with Israel seeking to break their will and deny their rights.“But it will fail, as always, in the face of our people's resilience and sacrifices,” he said.

Al-Aloul also highlighted the intensifying tragedy in Gaza, where "the occupation is harvesting the lives of children and women, committing massacres, imposing siege and starvation." He added that“the massacres also extend to the West Bank, with settlers committing acts of terror against citizens, their land, and Islamic and Christian holy sites, under the protection of the Israeli army.”

He further condemned Israel's treatment of prisoners, dozens of whom have died in detention.

In a separate address, Ahmed Abu Houli, PLO Executive Committee member and Head of the Refugee Affairs Department, reaffirmed Palestinians' unwavering commitment to their homeland.“Palestine will remain for the Palestinians,” he said, vowing to resist genocide, forced displacement, the dismantling of UNRWA, and destruction of refugee camps.

Abu Houli stressed the inalienable right of return and self-determination for Palestinians, guaranteed under international law. He called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt its war in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Rejecting any form of forced or voluntary transfer, annexation, or colonisation, Abu Houli thanked Egypt, Jordan, and other nations that oppose displacement.

He emphasised President Abbas's vision of confronting challenges through adherence to international legitimacy, halting forced displacement, rebuilding Gaza, and realising an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Abu Houli also called for an international reconstruction conference for Gaza and the West Bank, reaffirmed support for UNRWA's mandate, and urged global political and financial backing for Palestinian institutions. He concluded with calls for recognition of the Palestinian state, halting the Israeli offensive, rebuilding Gaza, and salvaging the two-state solution.