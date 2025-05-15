Hit The Road, Upgrade Today TREGEN Launches HELIOS All-In-One Aiot Trailer Breakaway System

The open road lies ahead, limitless in freedom. A traveler drives their beloved car, towing a camping trailer along the legendary Route 66, eagerly beginning their journey with cherished family by their side. This is the freedom-filled life they dream of-until an unexpected accident occurs.

A violent shake.

A loud crash.

They quickly glance in the rearview mirror-their trailer is gone.

This is the nightmare that haunts every trailer driver's mind. But now, TREGEN brings true peace of mind to travelers with the grand unveiling of its groundbreaking AIoT trailer detachment system. This is the first intelligent trailer safety system on the market that combines solar power, emergency notification of trailer detachment, and AIoT smart monitoring technology into one.

As an all-in-one, multifunctional AIoT safety solution, HELIOS seamlessly brings together power autonomy, real-time diagnostics, and emergency response into a single compact system. Travelers no longer need to rely on separate devices-HELIOS does it all, in one.

This product will debut in the United States, marking a new revolution in trailer safety. And early adopters will be among the first to own it.













Brand Story:

For many, driving on the road is not just a means of transportation, but a way of life. It's about waking up to the sounds of nature, watching sunsets in national parks, and experiencing the thrill of the unknown. This is precisely why TREGEN was born-to help adventurers and road trip enthusiasts fully enjoy every travel. TREGEN is more than a brand-it's a collective of travelers, engineers, and dreamers born from the road itself.

United by a passion for exploration and firsthand experience with RV living, the TREGEN team understands the real challenges that adventurers face. That's why they have dedicated themselves to creating smarter, easier, and more enjoyable solutions for life on the move.

HELIOS embodies this spirit-merging advanced technology with practical design to support every legendary journey.

The newest HELIOS integrates solar charging capabilities, ensuring that whether users are camping in the wild or parked by the seaside, they have a source of energy wherever there is sunlight, guaranteeing the safe use of their trailer.

A spokesperson for TREGEN stated: TREGEN's goal is not only to optimize the user experience through product upgrades but also to enhance the overall travel experience of TREGEN's users. TREGEN combines the English words traveler, trend, and legend. Its products are inspired by legendary figures and objects, each reflecting their unique characteristics. For instance, the new product, HELIOS, is named after the sun god, highlighting its solar-powered features. TREGEN aims to provide trailer travelers with a different experience by integrating traditional products with cutting-edge technology that aligns with current trends. The brand hopes users will create legendary moments together with TREGEN, which is also the essence of its vision.

Accompanied by TREGEN, RV enthusiasts can embrace legendary adventures, making every trip a story worth telling.

Why Did TREGEN Create This Product?

Because the team believes that safety is not a choice; it is a given.

As fellow camping and adventure enthusiasts, they understand the feeling of“caring for loved ones.”

They know that when traveling with children, family, or friends, safety is everything.

They don't want anyone to have any worries or let an accident affect a beautiful journey.

HELIOS is not just a product; it is a commitment-TREGEN's goal is to ensure that everyone who uses a trailer can enjoy their journey without the worry of“what if something happens.”

Three Core Advantages of the Product:

1. MPPT Solar Charging

Solar MPPT Charging Technology for Stable and Continuous Power.

With advanced MPPT solar charging, HELIOS ensures a reliable power supply wherever the road takes travelers-eliminating worries about battery drain and allowing them to stay powered and focused on the adventure ahead. The exclusive smart charging technology in this solar trailer detachment kit is designed to fully charge the battery and maintain its health, extending its lifespan. Additionally, a one-button test indicator with four LED lights clearly shows the battery level.







2. Real-Time Smart Monitoring via TREGEN APP

Industry-First AIoT Smart Monitoring for Real-Time Status Tracking.

TREGEN'strailer detachment system leads the industry, exclusively integrating AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) technology. Through a dedicated app, users can monitor the trailer's breakaway system status at any time, including battery level and whether the brake function is operating normally. The simple and intuitive one-button interface allows trailer users to easily manage the safety system, genuinely taking control of every journey. The exclusive app provides real-time monitoring, making it easy even for first-time trailer users to get started and embark on their journey, worry-free.







3. Emergency Detachment Alerts

Immediate Notification via App in Case of Accidental Detachment.

In the event of an accidental detachment, HELIOS will activate the trailer's brake function and promptly stop the trailer. The app will immediately sound an alarm and record the trailer's detachment location, helping users quickly locate it. Furthermore, if the emergency contact feature is activated, the system will notify designated emergency contacts via email, allowing families to take action promptly to protect their loved ones and belongings.







In a market crowded with one-function safety add-ons, HELIOS stands out as an all-in-one, intelligent solution tailored for real-world travel needs. It redefines trailer safety not just with innovation-but with integration.

Conclusion:

On every journey, travelers cannot predict what they will encounter. But one thing is certain-there is no longer a need to worry about trailer safety.

TREGEN's HELIOS AIoT Trailer Breakaway System is not just a technological advancement; it is a promise for every family trip and every beloved traveler.

With HELIOS, travelers can now start with peace of mind, turning every journey into a story worth remembering.

