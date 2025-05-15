Utility Management & Conservation Association (UMCA) Expands Membership Opportunities To Property Owners And Managers

Advocacy Support

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Utility Management & Conservation Association (UMCA ), the leading industry association providing best practices, latest technology and regulations related to utility cost management and recovery, has expanded its membership levels to now include options for property owners and management companies. The UMCA is dedicated to promoting increased conservation and cost management of utilities within the multifamily housing industry.“The multifamily and commercial real estate industries have relied on the UMCA to provide integral data specifically to support utility management and resource conservation efforts.” Stated Stew Hutton, Director of UMCA. "Expanding the membership to include property owners is a significant step towards fostering a community dedicated to sustainable utility management. By joining UMCA, property owners can leverage industry best practices, access valuable resources, and collaborate with like-minded professionals to drive conservation efforts and optimize utility costs. Together, we can create a greener, more efficient future for the multifamily housing industry."Key Benefits of Joining UMCA:1.Access to Best Practices and Industry Standards: The UMCA provides members with principles and best practices for managing metering, conservation, and utility management programs. This ensures that property owners are equipped with the latest knowledge and techniques to optimize their utility usage and reduce costs2.Comprehensive Research Database: Members gain access to a continually expanding research database that includes best practices, federal rules, member news, legislative updates, and more. This valuable resource helps property owners stay informed about the latest developments in utility management and conservation3.Networking Opportunities: The UMCA community includes manufacturers, service providers, property owners, and managers who share a common interest in promoting a green lifestyle of conservation and accountability. By joining the UMCA, property owners can connect with industry peers, share experiences, and collaborate on innovative solutions4.Educational Resources: The UMCA is committed to educating the industry on best practices, latest technology, and regulations relative to utility cost recovery. Members have access to a variety of educational resources, including webinars, workshops, and conferences, to stay ahead of industry trends and advancements5.Support for Submetering and Allocation Billing: The UMCA focuses specifically on submetering and allocation billing methods, which are proven to promote conservation and reduce costs through accountability. Property owners can receive guidance and support in implementing these methods to improve their utility managementFor more information on becoming a member or to learn more about the organization, visit or email ....

