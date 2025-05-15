403
Russian governor declares two Russian residents murdered in Ukrainian drone attack
(MENAFN) Two civilians were killed and three others injured in a Ukrainian drone strike targeting a car in Russia's Belgorod Region, as reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The UAV struck a moving vehicle carrying five men on a road between Grayvoron and Ilyok-Penkovka, with Gladkov describing the attack as a "deliberate" act.
In a post on Telegram, the governor confirmed the fatalities and the injuries sustained by the survivors, some of whom suffered traumatic brain injuries and shrapnel wounds. The injured were transported to Belgorod hospital, where their conditions were deemed moderate. Gladkov expressed his condolences, sharing in the grief of the victims' families.
Meanwhile, in Zaporozhye Region, a school bus was struck by shrapnel from a Ukrainian drone, causing damage to the vehicle's rear windows. A teenage boy on the bus sustained a minor head injury but received prompt medical attention.
Russian officials, including Rodion Miroshnik, the foreign ministry’s ambassador overseeing war crimes, condemned the uptick in drone attacks on civilian areas. Miroshnik accused Kiev of escalating military provocations, potentially disrupting peace efforts between Moscow and Washington. He noted a 25% increase in Ukrainian strikes on civilian infrastructure compared to earlier months, which has led to significant casualties, including 292 deaths and over 1,000 injuries. Five children were reported dead, with 63 others wounded in these attacks.
