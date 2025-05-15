Coal Ministry Reports 9.2% Drop In Coal Imports, Saving USD 6.93 Bn In Forex

MENAFN - KNN India)India's coal imports decreased by 9.2 percent to 220.3 million tonnes (MT) during the period from April 2024 to February 2025, down from 242.6 MT during the same period in the previous fiscal year, according to recent data released by the Ministry of Coal.

This reduction has resulted in significant foreign exchange savings of approximately USD 6.93 billion (Rs 53,137.82 crore).

The decline was particularly pronounced in the non-regulated sector, which excludes power generation, where imports fell by 15.3 percent year-on-year during the reported period.

Coal imports for blending by thermal power plants registered an even more substantial decrease of 38.8 percent, despite coal-based power generation growing by 2.87 percent between April 2024 and February 2025 compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Key programs such as the Commercial Coal Mining initiative and Mission Coking Coal have contributed to a 5.45 percent growth in domestic coal production during the April-February period of FY25 compared to the same period in FY24.

However, the country still faces challenges in sourcing coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, where domestic availability remains limited.

Consequently, coal imports remain necessary to meet the requirements of the steel sector and other critical industries.

The Ministry further stated that strategic policy measures are being implemented to strengthen local coal output and secure reliable supply chains, aligning with the broader objective of reducing import dependence.

These efforts to boost domestic production and limit coal imports are consistent with India's ambition to establish a self-sufficient and sustainable energy framework that can support long-term economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)