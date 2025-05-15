C-DOT & Synergy Quantum Partner To Develop Drone-Based Quantum Communication Systems
As part of efforts to strengthen India's quantum-secure communication capabilities, the MoU envisions joint development of drone-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems.
These systems will utilise the decoy-based BB84 protocol with polarisation encoding and aim to achieve Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 or higher.
Under the agreement, both organisations will focus on developing quantum communications technologies specifically optimised for drone-based deployment.
The partnership extends beyond technical development to include collaborative research proposals for national and international grants, as well as knowledge dissemination through scholarly publications and white papers.
Additionally, representatives from both C-DOT and Synergy Quantum will participate in expert talks, short courses, and organise symposia on relevant research themes.
"Quantum technologies hold immense promise for next-generation secure communications, and this collaboration with Synergy Quantum reflects our shared vision of accelerating indigenous capabilities in this critical domain," Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT stated.
Jay Oberoi, Founder and CEO, Synergy Quantum India, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating that "this partnership has the potential to position India as a global leader in drone-based quantum secure communications."
This strategic partnership is expected to establish the foundation for quantum-safe telecom infrastructure that could revolutionise secure data transmission across various critical applications including defense, emergency response, critical infrastructure protection, and secure government communications.
(KNN Bureau)
