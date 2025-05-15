403
Congresswoman Demands U.S. to Recognize Palestinian Nakba
(MENAFN) U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib proposed a resolution on Wednesday seeking official recognition of the Palestinian Nakba, a term referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the establishment of Israel in 1948.
"The Nakba never ended. Today we are witnessing the Israeli apartheid regime carry out genocide in Gaza. It is a campaign to erase Palestinians from existence," Tlaib stated in a press release.
Tlaib criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allegedly threatening to "ethnically cleanse" Palestinians in Gaza and permanently occupy the area.
"As we mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, we honor all of those killed since the ethnic cleansing of Palestine began, and the Palestinians who were forced from their homes and violently displaced from their land," she added. "This immense trauma, including the loss of their loved ones and connections to the communities they grew up in, needs to be repaired. True peace must be built on justice."
Meanwhile, Israel has continued to block Gaza’s crossings, preventing the entry of essential food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid since March 2, worsening an already dire crisis in the region. Since Israel's military offensive began in October 2023, over 52,900 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed in Gaza.
