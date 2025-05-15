403
Powerful fighting continues in Libyan capital
restored stability and completed its military operations in the capital.
Gunfire and explosions were reported into Wednesday across several districts, with eyewitnesses noting the mobilization of militias on major roads such as Al-Shat highway, the Fashloum roundabout, and near Mitiga Airport, which was temporarily shut down due to the fighting.
Libya continues to be fractured between competing factions, with periodic outbreaks of violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that removed Muammar Gaddafi from power.
The latest unrest follows the assassination of Abdulghani al-Kikli, also known as Ghaniwa, the head of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), a security force linked to the GNU. He was shot in southern Tripoli on Monday. Following his killing, militias aligned with Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah reportedly moved quickly to seize SSA-controlled areas such as Abu Salim.
Though the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday it had secured all contested zones, renewed clashes soon erupted between government forces and fighters from the powerful Special Deterrence Force (Rada), according to the Libya Herald.
On Wednesday, the ministry issued a statement calling for a ceasefire across all conflict areas in Tripoli to safeguard civilians, protect public institutions, and prevent further escalation. Neutral security units were reportedly deployed to de-escalate tensions in key hotspots.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the escalating violence and warned that the situation could rapidly deteriorate. It expressed concern about civilian casualties and called for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, along with safe routes for civilians caught in conflict zones.
Experts believe that while Ghaniwa’s assassination sparked the recent violence, the deeper issue remains unresolved power struggles among militias. Tamara Ryzhenkova, a Middle East history lecturer at St. Petersburg State University, noted that such clashes are common in western Libya, though the weakening of Ghaniwa’s faction might pave the way—albeit fragilely—for more centralized control.
Journalist and Libyan analyst Mustafa Fetouri told RT that Ghaniwa's growing power beyond security may have contributed to his demise. However, his death is unlikely to bring lasting peace, and may instead exacerbate instability despite the GNU’s ceasefire declaration.
