National Art Museum To Present Exhibition 'Nesvizh - Heritage Of World Culture'

The exhibition titled "Nesvizh-Heritage of World Culture" organized by the Belarusian National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve "Nesvizh" will open at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum on May 19 at 16:00, Azernews reports.

This collaborative exhibition is hosted jointly by the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve "Nesvizh," with the support of the respective Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The exhibition features 23 informational tablets showcasing images of the exterior and interiors of Nesvizh Castle from the 16th to 18th centuries, along with photographs of the exhibition halls and a video presentation.

Nesvizh Castle is renowned as one of Europe's most stunning castles. Its museum-reserve encompasses nearly fifty halls that serve as a unique space reflecting both ancient and contemporary Belarusian culture.

As part of the exhibition program, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive excursion titled "Traditions of Palace Feasts." This experience will explore topics such as court dance traditions, the exoticism of princely cuisine, hunting practices of nobility, and will include intellectual entertainment and games.

During the opening ceremony, guests can join a thematic guided tour conducted by museum staff dressed in period-appropriate costumes. Visitors will be able to participate in master classes focusing on medieval dances.

On May 20 at 14:00, another thematic excursion and series of master classes will be available, led by experts from the National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve "Nesvizh."

The exhibition will last until June 15, 2025.

Do not miss the chance to touch history and culture through art!

