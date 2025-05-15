Carnegie Mellon University, Qatar Foundation Extend Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The partnership of knowledge formed two decades ago between Carnegie Mellon University, one of the world's leading universities, and Qatar Foundation has been extended for a further ten years.

The announcement comes at the end of an academic year in which Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, celebrated its 20th anniversary, and as QF marks 30 years since its establishment. The extension agreement was signed by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, and Farnam Jahanian, President of Carnegie Mellon University, at an Education City ceremony which was attended by His Excellency Timmy Davis, U.S. Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

CMU-Q has graduated more than 1,400 students from its undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. In the last academic year, CMU-Q was home to more than 450 students of 61 nationalities, 39 percent of whom are Qatari, and 56 percent of whom are female. Alumni have gone on to become leaders and drivers of change in Qatar and around the world in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, technology entrepreneurship, science, and finance, at companies including Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft.

The partnership extension is the third to be signed between QF and its international partner universities in the space of six months, following renewals with HEC Paris in November 2024 and Georgetown University in April 2025 – illustrating how QF's globally unique ecosystem of education continues to thrive.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind said:“When Qatar Foundation began to create an entirely new model of learning three decades ago, we sought international partners in education to support us in our mission – partners who offered the highest quality of education in fields vital to the development of our nation and region, and whose values mirrored our own.

“Carnegie Mellon University was one such partner, bringing to Qatar its world-class academic programs, its future-focused ethos of curiosity, and its commitment to providing opportunities for the acquisition of knowledge that stretch beyond its student body and into the wider community. Over 20 years on from its establishment, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar's devotion to excellence, inquiry, and engagement has made it part of the knowledge fabric of our nation – nurturing agents of change, inspiring entrepreneurs, and driving innovation.

“As we adapt to, and seek to harness the benefits of, an increasingly AI-influenced world, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar's expertise in this field is just one of the many ways in which it will continue to equip our next generation of national and regional leaders, and support the continuing development of Qatar and its people. Our pride in calling Carnegie Mellon University our partner in knowledge is matched by the anticipation of what we can achieve together in the years to come.”

Farnam Jahanian said:“The extraordinary partnership between Qatar Foundation and Carnegie Mellon University has flourished over the last 20 years. It is a partnership rooted in mutual trust and a shared commitment to leverage education as a platform for global engagement and a driver of economic opportunity and a better future for all.

“We are deeply grateful to the Qatar government and Qatar Foundation for their continued support of CMU-Q and for their leadership in advancing the vision of Education City as a hub for transformative opportunities. We are so proud of what we have accomplished together and the renewal of our partnership will allow us to continue this legacy of impact and strengthen the already strong partnership between our Pittsburgh campus and CMU-Q.

“A hub of knowledge, innovation and discovery, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar continues to be an important demonstration of CMU's global mission to prepare students to thrive in a rapidly changing world that is being reshaped by AI and other emerging technologies. We are excited to continue collaborating with Qatar Foundation and remain inspired and energized by the bright promise that our collective future holds.”

Carnegie Mellon University ranks in the world's top 25 universities by Times Higher Education, and also ranks in the top 10 for U.S. News and World Report rankings for Artificial Intelligence, business administration, computer science, and information systems, as well as second for undergraduate research and creative projects. Students at CMU-Q have identical graduation requirements to those at the home campus in Pittsburgh, US. This month, the CMU-Q community celebrated the graduation of 110 students in the Class of 2025.



The education at CMU-Q emphasizes analytics and leadership, and students are encouraged to reach beyond disciplines to find solutions to real-world problem sets. CMU-Q equips students with both the theoretical underpinnings and practical skills to become leaders in their fields.

Artificial Intelligence was invented at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) more than 50 years ago, and as a global institution, CMU is at the forefront of AI education and research. At the Qatar campus, AI is woven into each of the undergraduate programs, and students are challenged to explore the impact and ethical implications of AI tools and technology.

Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation, said:“Partnerships built on a shared belief in the power of knowledge have the potential to shape lives, dissolve barriers, and bring untold benefit both to individuals and societies – and our longstanding and immensely valued partnership with Carnegie Mellon University is testament to this.

“Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, as with all our partner universities, was established through vision – our vision of an ecosystem of education unlike anything else in the world, dedicated to meeting the needs of Qatar, and the vision of Carnegie Mellon University, which recognized how partnering with Qatar Foundation opened up new paths of discovery, and the opportunity to help thousands of young people achieve their dreams. These visions aligned, and, over two decades, they have been realized.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with this world-renowned institution of learning for a further decade, and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for us to advance knowledge, unlock solutions, and cultivate leaders, change-makers, and citizens of the world together.”

Michael Trick, Dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, said:“The partnership between Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation is based on the shared vision of the transformative impact of education. For more than 20 years, this campus has provided an exceptional education for students from Qatar and around the world who may not otherwise have had access. Thanks to the vision and generosity of Qatar Foundation, more than 1,400 students have completed their undergraduate education at CMU-Q.

“We are delighted to extend this partnership for another decade. In this age of rapid technological advancement, we will continue to guide our students to make decisions based on analysis, solutions based on compassion and consideration, and innovations based on a vision of a better world.”

CMU-Q is one of seven international partner universities within QF's ecosystem of education, which stand alongside and integrate with QF's homegrown Hamad Bin Khalifa University. The uniqueness of the education model created by QF, and supported by its international partners in education, creates countless opportunities for academic and research collaboration, with students being able to cross-register for courses at different universities just yards from each other, gain real-world knowledge of science and technology development, participate in and lead community problems, and expand their horizons within an environment that fosters cultural and intellectual exchange.

QF's ecosystem is also home to 13 schools, including specialized schools; research centers; a science and technology park within which students can incubate and accelerate their startups; policy centers; and community facilities and programs that encourage lifelong learning and social interaction, and are open for everyone to experience and enjoy.