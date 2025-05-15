Qatar-US Relations Have Never Been Stronger That They Are Now: Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar H E Timmy Davis emphasised that the visit of President H E Donald Trump to Doha confirms the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and the deepening level of cooperation between them, pointing out that these relations, which are based on mutual respect and shared interests, have never been stronger than they are now.

In special remarks to QNA, His Excellency said that high-level engagements between the leaders of the two countries continue to affirm this strategic partnership, as the two countries work together to combat terrorism, expand trade and investment, and promote regional stability. He added that the US and Qatar remain trusted allies, committed to fostering peace, prosperity, and global cooperation.



The Ambassador indicated that the US and Qatar work together on a broad range of strategic issues, including security cooperation, economic collaboration, and diplomatic engagement on regional and global challenges. As allies, the US and Qatar continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity. His Excellency stressed that high-level visits serve as an opportunity to strengthen the shared commitments and explore new areas of cooperation that benefit both nations and contribute to broader international efforts.

Regarding the role of the annual strategic dialogue between the United States and the State of Qatar in promoting bilateral relations, His Excellency said that the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue has played a crucial role in advancing ties across multiple sectors.“Together, we have strengthened collaboration on trade, security, and diplomatic initiatives. Our economic cooperation continues to expand into promising new sectors, including healthcare, information technology, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies,” he added.

Concerning the joint mediation efforts between the United States, the State of Qatar, and the Arab Republic of Egypt on the situation in Gaza, the Ambassador said that the three countries recognize the urgent need for progress in Gaza, with a shared commitment to regional stability and humanitarian relief. The trilateral cooperation has been instrumental in ceasefire negotiations, working to prevent renewed violence and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in need.

He commended the State of Qatar's vital role in conflict mediation, and together, stressing that the United States continues to work with Qatar to push for sustainable solutions and long-term peace in the region. He noted that Qatar is a major non-NATO ally and home to the largest US military presence in the Middle East.