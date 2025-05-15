Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Attack by RSF Triggers Blackout in Sudan

2025-05-15 03:00:19
(MENAFN) Sudan's national power company reported on Wednesday night that two energy facilities were hit in a drone strike allegedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The incident resulted in fires and a significant power failure affecting Khartoum, the nation’s capital.

According to the official statement, “Militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman.”

These strikes are believed to have caused considerable damage to vital infrastructure.

The attack reportedly “led to a power outage across Khartoum, further worsening the suffering of citizens and the disruption of services.”

The power company noted that this loss of electricity has exacerbated the already dire living conditions for residents, interrupting essential public services.

Efforts to contain the aftermath are underway. “The Civil Defense Forces are making significant efforts to extinguish the fire. A technical assessment of the damage caused by the attack will be conducted later, followed by the necessary remedial measures,” the statement continued.

Emergency crews are currently battling the blaze while specialists prepare to evaluate the extent of the destruction and implement corrective actions.

The conflict between the RSF and Sudan’s army began in April 2023 and has spiraled into one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian disasters.

Clashes have led to widespread destruction and instability throughout the country.

According to reports from the United Nations and local officials, more than 20,000 individuals have lost their lives, and around 15 million have been forced to flee their homes.

However, estimates from American researchers suggest the actual death toll may be as high as 130,000.

