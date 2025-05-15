403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Attack by RSF Triggers Blackout in Sudan
(MENAFN) Sudan's national power company reported on Wednesday night that two energy facilities were hit in a drone strike allegedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The incident resulted in fires and a significant power failure affecting Khartoum, the nation’s capital.
According to the official statement, “Militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman.”
These strikes are believed to have caused considerable damage to vital infrastructure.
The attack reportedly “led to a power outage across Khartoum, further worsening the suffering of citizens and the disruption of services.”
The power company noted that this loss of electricity has exacerbated the already dire living conditions for residents, interrupting essential public services.
Efforts to contain the aftermath are underway. “The Civil Defense Forces are making significant efforts to extinguish the fire. A technical assessment of the damage caused by the attack will be conducted later, followed by the necessary remedial measures,” the statement continued.
Emergency crews are currently battling the blaze while specialists prepare to evaluate the extent of the destruction and implement corrective actions.
The conflict between the RSF and Sudan’s army began in April 2023 and has spiraled into one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian disasters.
Clashes have led to widespread destruction and instability throughout the country.
According to reports from the United Nations and local officials, more than 20,000 individuals have lost their lives, and around 15 million have been forced to flee their homes.
However, estimates from American researchers suggest the actual death toll may be as high as 130,000.
The incident resulted in fires and a significant power failure affecting Khartoum, the nation’s capital.
According to the official statement, “Militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman.”
These strikes are believed to have caused considerable damage to vital infrastructure.
The attack reportedly “led to a power outage across Khartoum, further worsening the suffering of citizens and the disruption of services.”
The power company noted that this loss of electricity has exacerbated the already dire living conditions for residents, interrupting essential public services.
Efforts to contain the aftermath are underway. “The Civil Defense Forces are making significant efforts to extinguish the fire. A technical assessment of the damage caused by the attack will be conducted later, followed by the necessary remedial measures,” the statement continued.
Emergency crews are currently battling the blaze while specialists prepare to evaluate the extent of the destruction and implement corrective actions.
The conflict between the RSF and Sudan’s army began in April 2023 and has spiraled into one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian disasters.
Clashes have led to widespread destruction and instability throughout the country.
According to reports from the United Nations and local officials, more than 20,000 individuals have lost their lives, and around 15 million have been forced to flee their homes.
However, estimates from American researchers suggest the actual death toll may be as high as 130,000.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment