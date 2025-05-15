Meizu Holds New Product Launch Event: AI-Powered Meizu Note 16 Series And Flyme AIOS 2 Make Their Debut

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Meizu offers subsidies for 100 specific occupations for the AI-powered Meizu Note 16 series smartphones. Customers can claim the specific subsidy up to RMB 100 by stating their professions to Meizu's official customer service or in-store staff. The Meizu Note 16 Pro is now available for pre-order across all online and offline channels, with spot goods sales starting at 10:00 AM on May 16.

After offering the subsidies for 100 specific occupations for the AI-powered Meizu Note 16 series smartphones, the 8GB+128GB edition of the Meizu Note 16 is priced at RMB 699 (national subsidized price: RMB 594.15), the 8GB+256GB edition at RMB 899 (national subsidized price: RMB 764.15), and the 12GB+256GB edition at RMB 1,099 (national subsidized price: RMB 934.15), all with full-price protection through Double 11 Shopping Festival in China.

In China,The Meizu Note 16 Pro 8GB+256GB edition is priced at RMB 1,499 (national subsidized price: RMB 1,274.15), while the 12GB+256GB edition is available for RMB 1,699 (national subsidized price: RMB 1,444.15), the 12GB+512GB edition at RMB 1,899 (national subsidized price: RMB 1,614.15), and the 16GB+512GB edition at RMB 2,099 (national subsidized price: RMB 1,784.15), all with full-price protection through 618 Shopping Festival.

The Meizu 21 Pro Flyme Titanium Edition (16GB+1TB) is priced at RMB 3,999 (national subsidized price: RMB 3,499) and is initially available immediately across all channels.

For the first three days of sales, purchasers of any Meizu Note 16 series device will receive a limited-edition Bluetooth headset as a gift and enjoy 365-day "replace-only, no repair" warranty as part of the new device benefits. To celebrate the full return of the Note series, Meizu is offering the Note 16 Series renewal package: trade-in subsidies of up to RMB 800, with an additional RMB 100 bonus for customers trading in any brand's Note-series device. Additionally, a limited-time giveaway of 100 devices allows customers to take home the new smartphone for RMB 0.

The Meizu Note 16 Pro adopts a Flyme super antenna architecture with 19 antennas integrated into the device. It introduces Meizu's first n28 quad-antenna technology and mSmart Smart Network Selection (SNS) technology in its class, enhancing low-frequency signal performance. This enables real-time identification and automatic switching to optimal base stations, improving network competition in crowded areas, weak signal zones, subways, and other scenarios-boosting success rates for ride-hailing, food delivery orders, and more. These network optimizations deliver a 58% faster 5G network recovery speed and 49% quicker no-signal recovery for the Meizu Note 16 Pro.

Equipped with dual-band 2x2 MIMO technology and a dual-antenna distributed layout, the Meizu Note 16 Pro prevents Wi-Fi signal obstruction, ensuring smoother and more stable network experience for gaming and video streaming.

To address navigation challenges for outdoor workers, the Meizu Note 16 Pro features dual-band GPS and triple-frequency BeiDou support, providing more precise and stable positioning and accurate navigation even in complex urban environments.

The Meizu Note 16 Pro is the industry's first smartphone certified by TÜV SÜD for "Triple Defense" quality, offering enhanced durability and smooth usability.

In terms of the drop resistance performance, its Titans Metal framework, inspired by automotive crash structures and airbag designs, improves overall drop resistance by 50%, passing TÜV SÜD drop tests and rigorous 1.8-meter four-corner and six-face impact evaluations.

For dust and water resistance, the Meizu Note 16 Pro achieves TÜV SÜD IP66/68-rated protection, featuring 15 waterproof structural designs. It survived 36 hours of submersion at 2 meters depth, covering daily water exposure scenarios.

Meizu Note 16 Pro's screen boasts high sensitivity, supporting all-scenario wet hand, oily hand, and glove modes. Whether fingers are wet, oily, or gloved, every touch can be accurately detected to significantly enhance touch experience.

Meizu Note 16 Pro has passed TÜV SÜD 60-month grade-A fluidity certification and Meizu Labs' five-year durability smoothness test, ensuring consistent smoothness even after five years of use. It is equipped with Meizu's new instant smooth engine and deeply integrated with Meizu's self-developed micro-architecture scheduling technology, delivering millisecond-level smooth experience.

Powered by Qualcomm's third-gen Snapdragon 7s mobile platform and based on TSMC 4nm manufacturing process, the Meizu Note 16 Pro balances high performance and low power consumption for gaming and multitasking in daily life.

The 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution eye-care direct display adopted by Meizu Note 16 Pro boasts 1,600 nits global brightness and 4,500 nits peak luminance, remaining visible in bright sunlight. A 144Hz high refresh rate ensures smooth visuals.

Meizu Note 16 Pro is also equipped with low-light 2160Hz PWM dimming and Ruran Eye Care Technology which is also adopted by the flagship model to reduce eye strain while maintaining smooth performance.

Meizu Note 16 Pro is equipped with a durable 6200mAh battery, featuring Meizu's new advanced electrode plate technology to boost energy density for extended endurance. Paired with 80W Super mCharge wired fast charging, it achieves 50% battery recovery in just 22 minutes, ensuring all-day power without compromise.

Meizu Note 16 Pro supports multi-scenario NFC functionality, enabling activation of public transit cards, residential access cards, mobile payment capabilities, andcar key functionality. It also includes infrared remote control support, allowing seamless control over home appliances to eliminate the hassle of misplaced remotes.

The Meizu Note 16 Pro adheres to premium backplate craftsmanship standards, refined through 10 meticulous processing steps for a sophisticated look. Its high-end hexagonal pyramid texture enhances the device's visual appeal.

The Meizu Note 16 Pro features a classic nano-etched CD pattern on its deco element, meticulously crafted with 1,000 fine grooves to create a sophisticated and elegant lens design that elevates overall aesthetic appeal.

The device boasts an ultra-narrow four-border screen that enhances front-facing visual appeal, paired with a contoured 3D quad-curved back and a 76mm body width. This combination maximizes comfort during prolonged use while maintaining sleek and modern styling.

In addition, the highly popular standalone AI key on the Meizu Note 16 Pro has been upgraded, positioned in the finger-friendly optimal comfort zone. It supports customizable one-touch or long-press shortcuts to launch diverse functions, including AI tools, life assistant services, utilities, camera activation, quick payments, and custom scenarios created via the Scene Assistant. A new AI Favorites feature with a standalone AI key allows users to set the AI key as the default shortcut for instantly accessing frequently used functions, significantly boosting favoriting efficiency.

The Meizu Note 16 offers a flagship-tier battery experience with its 6600mAh ultra-large capacity, the largest ever in Meizu's lineup. It supports all-day, all-scenario usage and pairs with 40W wired fast charging to minimize battery anxiety.

Powered by the 6600mAh super large battery, the Meizu Note 16 achieves up to 48 days of standby time, 50.5 hours of continuous calls, 15 hours of TikTok video scrolling, 13.1 hours of WeChat video calls, and 26 hours of local video playback. It is truly a battery powerhouse.

The Meizu Note 16 debuts the new Instant Smooth Engine and passes Meizu Labs' five-year durability test, ensuring smooth performance even after 5 years of use.

Hardware-wise, Meizu Note 16 features the UNISOC T8200 Flyme-tuned full-performance chipset with up to 12GB (+12GB) extended memory for enhanced efficiency and seamless operation.

For durability, the Meizu Note 16 adopts a reinforced Titans Metal frame, built to withstand 1,000+ lab reliability tests, 500,000 interface durability cycles, and 480 hours of high-temperature/high-humidity stress. It also earns Swiss SGS five-star drop resistance certification, handling accidental impacts with ease.

Meanwhile, the Meizu Note 16 has passed IP65-rated dust and water resistance testing, achieving daily-life multi-scenario water resistance. It effectively prevents dust ingress and safeguards against rain, snow, and casual splashes.

The Meizu Note 16 features an octagonal rounded-corner lens design, seamlessly bridging Zaojing ceiling art with modern technological aesthetics. This innovation achieves a millennia-spanning harmony between ancient artistry and contemporary innovation, showcasing the timeless elegance of classical architecture. The device is visually striking but also enduringly elegant.

The Meizu Note 16 offers a 75.77mm body width for comfortable grip even with its large screen, enhanced by a 2.5D micro-curved front and 3D quad-curved back, significantly improving overall handling comfort.

In terms of body colors, the device is available in vermilion, rock black, and snow jade white. The vermilion edition features China's first-ever reflective textured material, delivering a premium and class-defying visual experience.

The Meizu Note 16 is equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD+ eye-care LCD display, utilizing DC dimming technology to eliminate screen flickering. It has earned the TLC Low-Risk Comfort Eye Protection Certification for reduced eye strain during prolonged binge-watching sessions. With a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth interactions and a peak brightness of 1050 nits, the screen remains vivid and legible even under direct sunlight.

At the event, Meizu officially unveiled the Flyme AIOS 2 operating system. As the world enters the AI-powered era marked by large-scale models, Flyme has undergone a complete overhaul from 0 to 1, while the number "2" signifies Meizu's accelerated journey toward making AI accessible to everyone, ushering in a new milestone of universal AI adoption.

Meizu announced at the new product launch event that the Flyme Auto smart cockpit system has exceeded 1 million users, and reached 1,033,666 users as of May 13.

Over two years since its launch, Flyme Auto now supports 23 models across brands like Lynk & Co, Galaxy, and Geely, making it the most widely adopted smart cockpit system. It is actively expanding partnerships with domestic and international automotive brands, with Flyme Auto-equipped vehicles already selling overseas.

Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

Moving forward, Meizu will accelerate global expansion of its integrated AI ecosystem through product innovation, globalization, and open partnerships.

