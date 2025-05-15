Second Day Of NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting Begins In Antalya

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Today, the second day of the informal meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries is underway in Antalya, Türkiye.

That is according to Ukrinform.

According to the schedule, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will make a press statement at 08:15 local time (which coincides with Kyiv time).

A joint session of all participants will begin at 10:00, opened with remarks by Mark Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Following the meeting, the NATO Secretary General is scheduled to hold a press conference at 13:00.

Rubio heading to Türkiye to discuss boostingdefense, stopping Russia-Ukraine war

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya began with a focus on the Alliance's key security priorities, including increased defense investment and ending the Russia-Ukraine war.