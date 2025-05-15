Second Day Of NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting Begins In Antalya
That is according to Ukrinform.
According to the schedule, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will make a press statement at 08:15 local time (which coincides with Kyiv time).
A joint session of all participants will begin at 10:00, opened with remarks by Mark Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Following the meeting, the NATO Secretary General is scheduled to hold a press conference at 13:00.Read also: Rubio heading to Türkiye to discuss boosting NATO defense, stopping Russia-Ukraine war
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya began with a focus on the Alliance's key security priorities, including increased defense investment and ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
