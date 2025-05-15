XCMG To Host 7Th International Customer Festival In 2025: A Grand Celebration Of Innovation, Sustainability, And Cross-Cultural Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its inception in 2019, the XCMG International Customer Festival has evolved into a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations, fostering international partnerships, and celebrating cultural exchange. The 2025 edition will elevate this legacy with a dynamic lineup of activities designed to highlight XCMG's leadership in, and

" Night of Machinery" Opening Ceremony : A visually stunning spectacle blending engineering aesthetics with robust performances, set against the night sky to symbolize a future powered by intelligent and sustainable machinery.

Green Innovation Showcase : Live demonstrations of XCMG's eco-friendly solutions, including energy-efficient mining trucks deployed in Australia. Attendees will experience hands-on simulations of products in real-world scenarios, emphasizing XCMG's commitment to reducing carbon footprints.

Global Sports Carnival : A first-of-its-kind sports event uniting clients and XCMG teams through friendly competitions, reinforcing camaraderie and healthy lifestyles.

Cultural Immersion Tours : Tailored itineraries exploring Xuzhou's 2,000-year-old Han Dynasty heritage, alongside modern attractions, offering guests a deep dive into China's historical and technological tapestry. Eight Thematic Product Information Sessions : Interactive exhibitions featuring XCMG's latest advancements in smart construction, mining, and infrastructure development, supported by scenario-based marketing strategies.

Over six consecutive years, the festival has driven XCMG's globalization strategy, serving as a catalyst for cross-border trade and cultural diplomacy. Past milestones include partnerships with industry giants like Shell, record-breaking orders worth CNY 3 billion (USD $415 million) in 2024, and hybrid events that bridged physical and virtual audiences during the pandemic.

