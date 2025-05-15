Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Encounter Underway In Soth Kashmir's Tral: One Killed

2025-05-15 12:03:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Nadar Lorgam in Tral area of South Kashmir's Awantipora on Thursday.

A top police officer said that one terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation. However, identity of the slain terrorist will be ascertained once the operation is over, reported news agency GNS.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nadar Lorgam.

Pertinently, on Tuesday operational Commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba Shahid Kuttay along with two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian.

