Entertainment Tropical Festival Arrives In Nosara With Tropical Flavor

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Three great nights filled with tropical music, Latin flavor, and a family atmosphere will take place this May with Tropical Festival 2025, a musical event that will visit Guanacaste, Heredia, San Carlos, and San José , bringing together great artists from different genres in dance sessions that no one will want to miss.

Tropical Festival 2025 was born from the partnership between the renowned American company S&S Production LLC, with more than 14 years of experience producing international shows (led by producer Santo Santiago Díaz), and the Costa Rican production company W Productions, founded by Walter Ugalde, who has more than seven years of experience in the field of cultural, musical, and mass event production.

-Belkis Concepción y sus Chicas – first time in Costa Rica.

-Anthony, former member of La Makina.

-Luigui Manuel, international bachatero.

Los Peques de Guanacaste group, performing on all three dates.

-DJ JJ and DJ Rudy.

This will be the first large-scale event organized by W Productions under his personal label, marking a milestone in his professional career.

-Thursday, May 15 – Cheers by Pepe, Lindora.

-Friday, May 16, Redondel de Nosara, Guanacaste .

Saturday, May 17, Nébula Center, Heredia.

-Sunday, May 18, Rancho El Vago, San Carlos.

Tickets are available through the platform and via WhatsApp at 7083-4049. Ticket prices start at $17 USD for general admission and $200 USD for VIP tables + service charges. (Prices apply to all three dates.)

This festival stands out for its family-friendly focus, as minors are allowed to enter and a large food court, cocktails, entertainment, and a safe environment for all ages will be offered.-

