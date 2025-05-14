Dermatology Of The Rockies Among First In Colorado To Offer Latest Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Technology To Optimize Mental Health

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

LONGMONT, Colo., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Mental Health Awareness Month. Those looking to improve mental wellness, treat depression or ease anxiety, now have access to the latest non-invasive technology at Dermatology of the Rockies in Longmont. The Center is one of the first in Colorado to offer EXOMIND , a science-backed solution without medication, pain, or downtime, proven to improve mental clarity and create an enhanced sense of calm.

"It is so rewarding to have patients saying their focus and moods have improved," says Kristin Baird, M.D ., board-certified dermatologist, founder of Dermatology of the Rockies, and nationally recognized leader in aesthetic medicine. "As we see more research demonstrating the brain-body connection, it is thrilling to have the capability to offer state-of-the-art treatments for patients."

EXOMIND, which uses gentle magnetic pulses to stimulate brain activity, can return a sense of balance to individuals dealing with poor sleep, anxiety, depression or impulsivity. In addition, research shows most patients experienced reduced food cravings and binge eating, resulting in a 4-to-5-pound weight loss. To maximize results, Dr. Baird recommends a 30-minute treatment one or twice a week for three to six weeks.

With three dermatologists, one physician's assistant and two aestheticians on staff, Dermatology of the Rockies offers a myriad of dermatology services and leading- edge technologies for fat reduction, muscle-building, incontinence, sexual health, aesthetics, and overall health.

Emsculpt NEO uses muscle contractions to reduce up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs. Dermatology of the Rockies also offers Emface , a non-invasive muscle activation treatment boosting collagen production and tightening facial skin.

Another device, EMSELLA , which uses muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor is a game changer for both men and women. Patients sit fully clothed in the EMSELLA chair for 30 minutes and 6 treatments in 3 weeks. The procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function, enabling them to enjoy daily activities without concern of leakage. EMSELLA also improves sexual health leading.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, Dermatology of the Rockies, 1551 Professional Lane, Suite 270, Longmont, offers free consultations and $600 off an EXOMIND treatment package. Call (303) 532-2810 and say, "Mile High Living."

