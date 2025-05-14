Former Mafia Capo Dominick Cicale Launches Official Crypto Nostra: A Utility-Focused Digital Asset Venture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominick Cicale, entrepreneur and business strategist, today announced the launch of, a utility-driven digital asset designed to create a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem with tangible value propositions for participants.

Official Crypto Nostra represents a strategic entry into the digital asset space, differentiating itself through practical utility features, strategic partnerships, and a robust technological infrastructure. The platform integrates non-fungible tokens (NFTs), interactive gaming elements, and commerce solutions into a cohesive digital economy.

"Crypto Nostra is built on the foundations of community value and economic opportunity," stated Cicale, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our platform creates pathways for participants to access real-world benefits while engaging with blockchain technology in meaningful ways."

Strategic Utility Implementation

$OCN distinguishes itself in the digital asset landscape through multiple value-creation channels:



Commercial Integration : Platform participants can access significant discounts (10-50%) across lifestyle sectors including hospitality, retail, wellness, and leisure through $OCN transactions.



Digital Collectibles Marketplace : The forthcoming Crypto Nostra NFT collection will feature digital assets with both collectible value and functional utility within the platform's gaming ecosystem.

Gaming Integration : Approximately 30% of all minted tokens have been allocated to support "Rise to Power," a gamified earning platform scheduled for release within six weeks. This interactive mobile application enables users to accumulate tokens and digital assets while engaging with the platform's strategic gameplay elements.



The platform's economic architecture has been designed to promote long-term stakeholder value through participation incentives and ecosystem engagement.

Leadership and Vision

Cicale brings considerable business experience to his role as CEO, applying his entrepreneurial acumen to blockchain innovation. His leadership philosophy centers on creating systems that reward participation, innovation, and community building.

"We're developing a digital community where ambition and engagement are rewarded," Cicale explained. "This platform represents an opportunity to participate in a blockchain ecosystem with real utility."

Market Positioning and Growth

Official Crypto Nostra has established a growing digital presence across key platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, Instagram, and TikTok. This strategic communications approach supports the project's visibility in advance of centralized exchange listings.

The company's digital strategy deliberately targets relevant blockchain and financial technology segments, positioning $OCN within key areas including:



Utility-Focused Digital Assets

Interactive Earning Platforms

Functional Digital Collectibles

Emerging Digital Assets 2025 Blockchain-Integrated Commerce

Participation Opportunities

Investors and digital asset enthusiasts can engage with the Official Crypto Nostra ecosystem through multiple entry points:



Digital collectible acquisition

Exploration of the platform's commercial marketplace

Community integration via Telegram for exchange listing notifications Priority registration for the "Rise to Power" interactive platform

About Official Crypto Nostra

Official Crypto Nostra ($OCN) is a utility-centered digital asset and blockchain ecosystem founded by entrepreneur Dominick Cicale. The platform integrates commerce, interactive engagement, and digital collectibles into a community-focused Web3 environment. Learn more at the Official Crypto Nostra Website here:

Media Contact:

Dominick Cicale, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Website:



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





CONTACT: Shazir Mucklai shazir(at)imperium-pr.com