Nortech Systems Reports First Quarter Results

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) ("Nortech" or the"Company"), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical imaging, medical device, industrial and aerospace & defense markets, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. 2025 Q1 Highlights:

● Net sales of $26.9 million ● Net loss of ($1.3) million, or ($0.48) per diluted share ● Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) of ($1.0) million loss ● 90-day backlog of $26.7 million as of March 31, 2025

Management Commentary

“Over the past few quarters, we have successfully transitioned and stabilized our business, allowing for smoother operational flow and setting a solid foundation for future growth. Nortech has taken steps to consolidate our operations to focus on driving profitability and growth within our core market segments. These strategic moves are designed to better scale the business, improve efficiency, and reduce our ongoing cost structure.” said Jay D. Miller, President and CEO.“We made tough decisions that have depressed our short-term revenues and EBITDA but have strategically positioned the Company for long-term growth and innovation specifically in the aerospace & defense and medical imaging markets.”

“The Company experienced delays in our defense customers' approvals for transfers from our closed Blue Earth facility to our Bemidji plant, and those transfers continue to progress steadily. We continue to anticipate clearing the majority of this approval backlog during the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, our research and development programs, particularly in fiber optic technologies, reflect our commitment to provide customers with technologies that are lighter, faster and more sustainable. This commitment has been evident by the issuance of two new patents in the past year,” Miller added.

“We continue to be impressed by the dedication and collaboration demonstrated by our employees across all locations to do the hard work necessary to achieve our goals. The team's unwavering commitment enables us to overcome challenges and embrace innovation,” Miller said.

“We're also closely following changes in regulations, trade policies, and geopolitical factors for potential impacts in our key market segments. We believe the strategic repositioning of our global operations in the past year has further strengthened the Company's ability to respond to our customers' needs to near-shore their supply chains. We are well-prepared to shift production closer to key markets, improving efficiency and strengthening our ability to handle global challenges and uncertainties.”

Summary Financial Information

The following table provides summary financial information comparing the first quarter 2025 (“Q1 2025”) financial results to the same quarter in 2024 (“Q1 2024”).

($ in thousands) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Net sales $ 26,895 $ 34,215 (21.4 )% Gross profit $ 3,078 $ 5,448 (43.5 )% Operating expenses $ 4,691 $ 4,293 9.3 % Net (loss) income $ (1,316 ) $ 765 (272.0 )% EBITDA $ (1,266 ) $ 1,637 (177.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,000 ) $ 1,637 (161.1 )%

Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. central time on Wednesday, May 14, to discuss the Company's 2025 first quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 830813. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: .

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire, cable, and interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding future financial results, gaining approval of customers relating to moving production from one facility to another Company-owned facility, strengthening of customer relationships, achieving long-term strategic goals, effects of restructuring and consolidating manufacturing facilities, sustained long-term health and growth, ability to scale our business, reducing cost structure and optimism about customer pipeline. While this release is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company's products; (4) increased competition and/or reduced demand; (5) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (6) risks related to the availability of labor; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions; (9) the Company's ability to steadily improve manufacturing output and product quality; (10) the impact of global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition; or (11) challenges with customers with respect to moving production from one facility to another Company-owned facility. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of restructuring and non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net sales or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical metric, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 26,895 $ 34,215 Cost of goods sold 23,817 28,767 Gross profit 3,078 5,448 Operating expenses Selling 1,184 805 General and administrative 2,915 3,170 Research and development 326 318 Restructuring charges 266 - Total operating expenses 4,691 4,293 (Loss) income from operations (1,613 ) 1,155 Other expense Interest expense (214 ) (167 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (1,827 ) 988 Income tax (benefit) expense (511 ) 223 Net (loss) income $ (1,316 ) $ 765 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic (in dollars per share) $ (0.48 ) $ 0.28 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in shares) 2,760,929 2,742,511 Diluted (in dollars per share) $ (0.48 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in shares) 2,760,929 2,908,457 Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation 6 (183 ) Comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax $ (1,310 ) $ 582



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

MARCH 31, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,162 $ 916 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $231 and $196, respectively 15,668 14,875 Inventories, net 20,910 21,638 Contract assets 13,404 13,792 Assets held for sale 507 - Prepaid assets and other assets 5,673 4,094 Total current assets 57,324 55,315 Property and equipment, net 5,575 6,232 Operating lease assets, net 7,831 8,139 Deferred tax assets 2,575 2,575 Other intangible assets, net 169 174 Other assets 59 - Total assets $ 73,533 $ 72,435 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,062 $ 11,582 Accrued payroll and commissions 2,515 1,841 Customer deposits 5,028 5,140 Current portion of operating leases 1,187 1,175 Current portion of finance lease obligations 121 143 Notes payable 563 344 Other accrued liabilities 1,240 1,203 Total current liabilities 20,716 21,428 Long-term liabilities: Long-term line of credit 11,955 8,634 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 7,462 7,773 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 281 311 Other long-term liabilities 287 284 Total long-term liabilities 19,985 17,002 Total liabilities 40,701 38,430 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding 250 250 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 2,760,993 and 2,760,793 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 17,466 17,329 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (971 ) (977 ) Retained earnings 16,059 17,375 Total shareholders' equity 32,832 34,005 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 73,533 $ 72,435



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (1,316 ) $ 765 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 342 442 Amortization 5 40 Compensation on stock-based awards 118 80 Change in accounts receivable allowances 35 (66 ) Change in inventory reserves 231 76 Other, net - (4 ) Changes in current operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (814 ) 3,215 Inventories 487 (1,400 ) Contract assets 388 287 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,588 ) (328 ) Accounts payable (1,441 ) (8 ) Accrued payroll and commissions 674 640 Customer deposits (112 ) (926 ) Other accrued liabilities 61 15 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,930 ) 2,828 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 9 Purchases of property and equipment (268 ) (744 ) Net cash used in investing activities (268 ) (735 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 25,970 32,768 Payments to line of credit (22,710 ) (32,394 ) Proceeds from notes payable 219 - Principal payments on financing leases (52 ) (100 ) Stock option exercises 19 - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,446 274 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2 ) (14 ) Net change in cash 246 2,353 Cash - beginning of period 916 1,675 Cash - end of period $ 1,162 $ 4,028





THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2025 2024 RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA ($ in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (1,316 ) $ 765 Interest 214 167 Taxes (511 ) 223 Depreciation 342 442 Amortization 5 40 EBITDA (1,266 ) 1,637 Restructuring charges 266 - ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (1,000 ) $ 1,637



There were no material adjustments to EBITDA in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Adjustment to EBITDA in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 includes ($ in thousands):

● In the second quarter of 2024, we announced the closure of our Blue Earth, Minnesota facility. In connection with activities related to the Blue Earth facility and additional staff reductions in the first quarter of 2025, we incurred $266 of restructuring charges in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.





($ in millions) Last Twelve Months (LTM) Ended in Quarter Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Net Sales $ 123.8 $ 126.1 $ 132.0 $ 134.1 $ 138.3 $ 140.8 $ 138.9 $ 139.3 $ 138.7 $ 137.5 $ 135.6 $ 128.1 $ 120.8 Gross Profit $ - Adjusted 13.7 15.1 18.1 20.5 21.9 22.4 21.4 23.1 23.1 22.2 20.7 16.7 14.4 Gross Margin % - Adjusted 11.0 % 12.0 % 13.7 % 15.3 % 15.8 % 15.9 % 15.4 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 16.1 % 14.9 % 13.1 % 11.9 % EBITDA - Adjusted $ 1.9 $ 2.5 $ 4.2 $ 5.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.0 $ 8.0 $ 8.1 $ 7.3 $ 5.9 $ 2.1 $ (0.5 )

