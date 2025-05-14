403
Amanat Reports Revenue Growth Of 13% In Q1 2025 With Education Up 23% Driven By Record Enrollments
|Revenue from continuing operations: Grew by 13% year-on-year to AED 240.7 million in Q1 2025 driven by strong performance at Education, which grew 23% year-on-year EBITDA from continuing operations: Increased by 5% year-on-year to AED 84.1 million in Q1 2025, with a 12% increase at Education partially offset by the impact of ramp-up losses at Healthcare Profit before tax and zakat from continuing operations: Declined by 2% year-on-year to AED 56.7 million in Q1 2025, impacted at Healthcare by pre-opening and ramp up costs from the Jeddah bed expansion and new Khobar facility, and at Education, by the newly established Almasar head-office established during the period to drive growth initiatives, and the recently launched and under-development SEN daycare centers Balance sheet: Significant cash balance of AED 520.9 million with low leverage at the end of Q1 2025 Dividends: In April 2025, shareholders approved a final dividend of AED 40 million (1.6 fils per share) at the AGM bringing the total dividend payout for FY 2024 to AED 115 million (4.6 fils per share) Post-period: Post-period the Company, as part of its continuous focus on returning value to shareholders, announced the exercise of its option to sell its education real estate asset, which will generate a return in excess of the carrying value of the asset
-
Strong student and beneficiary growth: 18% growth in students and beneficiaries to 23.7 thousand. At Higher Education, MDX grew 15% to 6.2 thousand and NEMA grew 14% to 11.1 thousand. At Special Education Needs, beneficiaries increased by 28% to 6.4 thousand with good progress across the eight centers launched in 2024 and one in 2025, with seven facilities under development.
-
Post-Acute Care growth: Capacity increased to 170 beds in Jeddah, with a further 30 beds to be launched in H2 2025. The new Khobar facility opened in November 2024, with 30 initial beds, growing in a phased manner to reach a total capacity of 150 beds. Further expansion opportunities remain under review.
-
Revenue from continuing operations: Grew by 13% year-on-year to AED 240.7 million in Q1 2025 supported by strong performance at Education and steady progress at Healthcare:
-
Education: 23% year-on-year increase to AED 152.1 million, driven by ongoing enrollment and beneficiary growth across MDX and HDC.
Healthcare: Marginal decline of 2% year-on-year to AED 88.6 million, with revenue growth in Dharan and Khobar offset by a slight decline in the UAE from the impact of the discontinuation of COVID-related programs. A return to growth is anticipated in future periods due to capacity expansions and ramp-up in KSA operations and patient growth in the UAE.
-
EBITDA from continuing operations: Increased by 5% year-on-year to AED 84.1 million in Q1 2025, with an increase at Education partially offset by a decline at Healthcare.
-
Education: EBITDA grew by 12% year-on-year to AED 73.8 million, due to strong revenue growth, partially impacted by head office costs at the newly created Almasar head office and ramp-up / pre-opening costs from the launch of new SEN daycare centers.
Healthcare: EBITDA declined by 10% year-on-year to AED 19.6 million, impacted by ramp up losses at the new Khobar facility and pre-opening costs associated with the bed expansion in Jeddah.
|Summary Financial Results AED million
|Q1-2025
|Q1-2024
|Q1 25 vs. Q1 24
|Continuing operations – statutory(1)
|Revenue
|240.7
|213.5
|13%
|EBITDA
|84.1
|80.3
|5%
|Profit before Tax and Zakat
|56.7
|58.0
|(2)%
|Profit for the Period
|50.5
|52.8
|(4)%
|Cash and Bank Balances(2)
|520.9
|503.0
|4%
|Continuing operations – adjusted(3)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|84.4
|80.7
|5%
|Adjusted Profit before Tax and Zakat
|57.0
|58.4
|(2)%
|Adjusted Profit for the Period
|50.8
|53.1
|(4)%
|Continuing and discontinued operations
|Profit for the Period
|44.4
|48.3
|(8)%
|Adjusted Proft for the Period
|44.7
|48.7
|(8)%
|s
-
Results from continuing operations exclude the financial performance in relation to MSH in both the current and prior period
-
Cash and bank balances include the cash and bank balances of Amanat Holdings PJSC and its subsidiaries, excluding MSH. Comparative figures refer to the balance as at 31 December 2024
-
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Profit before Tax and Zakat from continuing operations exclude the impact of transaction costs and one-time non-recurring costs in the current and prior period.
