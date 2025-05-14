2025 Accounting MOVE Project Survey Launches With Expanded Focus On Belonging And Career Equity

The Accounting MOVE Project, accountingmoveproject

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Accounting MOVE Project , the accounting profession's only annual benchmarking research focused on the advancement of women and diverse talent, has officially launched its survey and is now open for participation. This year's research, sponsored by the Center for Accounting Transformation , CPA Trendlines , Moss Adams, and the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance, reflects a pivotal shift in how inclusion is measured-prioritizing workplace belonging and measurable career equity outcomes, regardless of whether firms use the term“DEI.”

First launched in 2010, the Accounting MOVE Project evaluates how accounting firms foster Money, Opportunity, Vital Support, and Entrepreneurship-four key factors proven to drive career success. In response to the growing complexity around diversity initiatives, the 2025 study has evolved to capture a broader range of firm cultures, including those that intentionally avoid DEI terminology but still create environments where all employees can thrive.

“We know that many firms are building inclusive cultures but hesitate to associate with DEI because of how politicized the term has become,” said Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CGMA, founder and inspiration architect at the Center for Accounting Transformation.“This evolution isn't a departure from the MOVE Project's values-it's an expansion designed to reflect the full diversity of how firms are approaching culture and talent today.”

*New Language, Broader Inclusion*

The 2025 Accounting MOVE Project enables participation from firms of all sizes, regardless of their formal stance on DEI. Rather than assuming firms are advocating for women or people of color, the survey offers broader demographic categories and asks how all employees experience opportunity and advancement.

This approach aligns with new research indicating that psychological safety, flexibility, and purpose are increasingly critical to recruiting and retaining talent. According to the AICPA's 2023 Trends report, accounting firm hires dropped by 14% between 2020 and 2022. However, nearly 75% of CPAs became eligible to retire in 2020, underscoring the urgency of rethinking how firms attract and retain the next generation of professionals.

“The profession is already facing a pipeline crisis,” said Bonnie Buol Ruszczyk, executive director of the Accounting Move Project.“Firms that cultivate cultures of belonging-whether through formal DEI programs or simply by listening to employees-are better positioned to weather these shifts.”

*Who Should Participate*

The MOVE Project invites participation from any firm that is:

--Actively working to improve retention and career outcomes;

--Creating a culture of respect, authenticity, or flexibility; and/or

--Curious about how its approach compares to peers nationwide.

This includes firms that:

--Avoid DEI terminology but prioritize belonging;

--Have structured DEI programs;

--Operate with informal but effective people strategies; and

--Are skeptical of DEI but committed to data-driven improvement.

Participation in the Accounting MOVE Project is free, and firms that would like deeper, firm-specific analysis can upgrade to receive a confidential MOVE Scorecard, an in-depth report that pairs their survey data with expert insights, custom recommendations, and benchmarking to support meaningful progress. Plus, all firms that complete the survey will be considered for inclusion on the Best CPA Firms for Women and Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership lists to be announced in October.

MOVE Project findings will be shared through CPA Trendlines, the Center for Accounting Transformation, the Accounting MOVE Project site, and partner organizations, amplifying examples of what works-and where the profession needs to improve. Past research has influenced firm policy, industry dialogue, and leadership development across the profession.

“Real-world data can validate or challenge assumptions,” said Rick Telberg, publisher of CPA Trendlines.“We want this year's research to help all firms, regardless of size or philosophy, find practical ways to support their people.”

