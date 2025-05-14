Persado Wins Tearsheet 2025 Marketing Award For Best Product/Service Designed For Gen Z

Tearsheet writes of the award-winning Persado marketing platform,“While most financial institutions continue struggling with cringe-worthy attempts to sound“lit” or“based,” Persado has cracked the code on authentic Gen Z communication through sophisticated AI that doesn't just mimic Gen Z speak - it understands what motivates this digitally native, values-driven demographic.”

Persado Motivation AI Platform Recognized for Impact in Personalization and Compliance

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persado , a leading provider of AI-powered content compliance and performance solutions for marketing, has been named the winner of Tearsheet's 2025 Marketing Award for the Best Product/Service Designed for Gen Z. The Persado Motivation AI platform was recognized for its strength in generating and optimizing messages that drive engagement across key customer segments for top banks, while also safeguarding regulatory compliance.

The Tearsheet Marketing Awards are the financial industry's top awards program focused on marketing, customer acquisition, branding, and growth. The awards celebrate the companies and professionals excelling in scaling their business, one customer at a time. According to Tearsheet, this year's winners prove that excellence comes from truly understanding what resonates with real humans.

The "Spend Z" report from NielsenIQ projects that Gen Z (those born 1997-2012) will have the fastest growth in spending power, reaching $12 trillion by 2030-surpassing baby boomer spending by 2029. The segment are digital natives with a strong technology connection, but also a strong ability to detect communications that are manufactured for the masses.

The Persado AI platform helps financial brands determine message intent and emotional context to create content variants that engage customers across digital channels, from email and SMS to web copy, social media, and more. It is the only purpose-built AI marketing content solution that drives significant revenue by drawing on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data, leveraging performance insights from more than 17 billion customer interactions and insights gleaned from top banks. In 2024, Persado released a series of pre-built marketing segments that speed personalized message generation for key groups. (See examples here of authentic GenZ communications .)

"Gen Z is an increasingly powerful customer segment that craves authenticity from brands. This CX expectation is an added challenge for financial services copywriters and marketers looking to balance content performance and compliance ," said Persado Co-Founder and President, Assaf Baciu. "Persado's custom segments capabilities empower financial brands to 'speak' to important groups, while complying with fair lending laws & anti-discrimination rules. Banks and credit unions are using this specialized AI to create authentic, high-performing, and compliant messages at scale, driving significant growth."

Using Persado, financial services companies enjoy a 40% average uplift in conversion rates, with the top finserv brands using Persado-such as NatWest, JPMorgan Chase, Ally, and SoFi-having collectively generated over $2.5 billion in incremental revenue with Persado in recent years. To learn more about how Persado generates personalized outputs and superior outcomes at scale, and without risk, visit our Financial Services page .

About Persado

Persado is an innovative AI-powered marketing platform that integrates high performance content generation and personalization with automated analysis and resolution of compliance risks. Iconic brands in financial services, telecommunications, retail, and travel sectors, such as Ally, Chase, Lending Club, NatWest, and Verizon, trust Persado to engage customers throughout their journey and across channels. Persado AI is trained on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data from 1.2 billion consumers, which measures and refines language, emotional response, and customer engagement-so enterprise marketers can drive business impact at the speed of AI.

For more info about Persado for Financial Services, follow Persado on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Persado Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED