Andaman Tour Travel Package Announces Opening Of Cinque Island For Day Tourism On May 15,2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) This is to announce that the Directorate of Information, Publicity & Tourism (IP&T) and the Forest Department shall open the gates of North Cinque Island Wildlife Sanctuary for responsible day tourism beginning May 15, 2025. Conservation work and infrastructure upgrades have kept the island closed for months. The immaculately preserved island-featuring dense evergreen forests, vibrant coral reefs, and rare bird species-will now welcome up to 372 visitors daily.
A Unique Island Experience
Cinque Island is truly one of the Andaman's best-kept secrets:
With its untouched wet evergreen and mangrove forests, the island's interior remains largely undisturbed, offering a glimpse into ancient tropical woodlands where native birds flourish.
Pristine Coral Reefs
A complex tapestry of hard and soft corals surrounds the island, providing habitats for a vibrant mix of fish, mollusks, and marine invertebrates.
Scenic Sandbar
The island consists of two parts joined by a narrow sandbar-a natural bridge that emerges at low tide and forms a stunning backdrop for photography.
Historic Lighthouse
A century-old lighthouse, maintained by the Lighthouse Department, stands as a historic landmark offering panoramic views across the sea.
Visitor Guidelines & Permits
Wildlife Sanctuary Permits
Issued via the Single Window System at the IP&T office, Port Blair (08:30–17:00 daily).
Fees:
1,000 per foreign adult
500 per foreign child (under 12)
100 per Indian adult
Free for Indian children under 12
Daily Carrying Capacity
Limited to 372 tourists per day.
Transported by four government-certified (class VI) boats on a first-in, first-out basis.
Timings
Open daily for day tours from 08:30 AM to 04:00 PM.
Safety & Environment
Vessels near reefs and shores must maintain a speed of ?3 knots.
Tour operators must brief guests on“leave no trace” practices, emergency protocols, and no-go zones.
All waste (organic/inorganic) must be returned to Port Blair for disposal.
Permitted Activities
Low-impact, curated experiences include:
Snorkeling & Scuba Diving in designated reef zones
Guided Nature Walks exploring plant and bird life
Kayaking along the coastline and sandbar
Workshops: Photography & Painting on island biodiversity
Beach Games (volleyball, soccer) in permitted areas
Conservation workshops and beach-cleaning sessions (“plogging”)
Important Restrictions
To protect the habitat and wildlife:
No camping, fires, or firearms
Do not feed or disturb animals
No loud music or drones unless pre-authorized
All litter must be carried out of the sanctuary
How to Book
Apply for permits at least 3 days in advance via the Single Window System (tour operators and individuals eligible).
Once approved, seats on certified boats can be booked at Phoenix Bay Jetty, subject to availability.
A Commitment to Conservation
This reopening marks a major milestone in sustainable tourism for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All proceeds from permits and penalties will go toward ongoing conservation, habitat restoration, and community outreach programs.
About
Andaman Tour Travel Package is a leading tour operator specializing in crafting unforgettable journeys to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
