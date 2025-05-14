403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates UAE Pres. On Assumption Of Power Anniversary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the third anniversary of his assumption of power.
His Highness the Amir lauded the historical deep-rooted ties between the two countries.
His Highness applauded the UAE's developmental achievements in all fields, wishing Sheikh Mohammad a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for the UAE under his leadership. (end)
aa
His Highness the Amir lauded the historical deep-rooted ties between the two countries.
His Highness applauded the UAE's developmental achievements in all fields, wishing Sheikh Mohammad a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for the UAE under his leadership. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment