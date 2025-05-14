Talabat And Bolt Join Forces To Bring Everyday Savings And Smarter Mobility To UAE Customers

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Driving value and delivering convenience, the collaboration introduces exclusive discounts on Bolt rides for talabat pro subscribers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 14 May, 2025: talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, and Bolt, the global shared mobility leader, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing everyday convenience and value for customers in the UAE. Through this collaboration, talabat pro subscribers will enjoy exclusive discounts on Bolt rides, reinforcing both brands' shared commitment to delivering seamless and integrated lifestyle experiences.

talabat pro, talabat's loyalty program, is designed to enrich the customer experience with the best talabat has to offer, from free delivery on a wide variety of restaurants and shops, to exclusive deals on food, grocery and DineOut. With this new partnership, subscribers can now enjoy 10% off 10 Bolt rides , capped at AED 15 per ride - providing more accessible and affordable mobility solutions beyond food and grocery delivery. The initiative brings together two trusted daily-use platforms to deliver greater convenience - all within the apps customers already rely on.

Tomaso Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer at talabat, said “At talabat, we believe in aligning ourselves with companies that not only drive meaningful impact but also actively support the communities we serve. This partnership with Bolt is just the start of enhanced benefits for our loyal talabat pro customers and a step towards exploring synergies that deliver greater value, innovation, and experiences.”

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO, Dubai Taxi Company said, “At Bolt, we focus on making every ride simple, reliable, and affordable - from our transparent pricing and smooth app experience to real-time tracking and flexible ride options that fit every lifestyle. By partnering with talabat, a platform already woven into people's daily routines, we're meeting users where they are - whether they're ordering dinner, groceries, or heading out for the evening. This partnership allows us to offer even more value, making everyday mobility more accessible while supporting Dubai's vision for smarter, more connected urban living.”

By leveraging the strength of both transport and delivery, both brands support a vision of integrated, convenient, and sustainable urban living that puts the user at the center, aligning with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan to make Dubai the best city to live in. Bolt's ride-hailing services complement talabat's lifestyle ecosystem, offering users greater control and convenience in how they move, shop, and live - all through trusted easy-to-use digital platforms.

Together, both brands are paving the way for a more connected, convenient, and rewarding lifestyle; one that is thoughtfully designed around the evolving needs of today's urban consumer.