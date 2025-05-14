Former President Of Uruguay Jose Mujica Dies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Montevideo: Former Uruguayan President, Jose Mujica, has passed away at the age of 89 after a long illness.

Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi paid tribute to Mujica, describing him as a "president, activist, guide and leader."

Mujica had supported his left-wing coalition during the 2024 elections, which led to Orsi's election as presidency.