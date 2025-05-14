Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crypto Stock Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Makes A Leap Forward For Crypto Becoming Mainstream As It Joins S P 500


2025-05-14 02:34:59
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including Bitcoin and gaming stocks reports on trading and news for Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).


The stock made a major milestone for the sector becoming mainstream as it becomes the first crypto company to join the S&P 500,

The stock closed at $ 256.90, up $49.68, gaining 23.97% on Tuesday following the news.

According to a press release from S&P, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) will replace Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 19. S&P 500 constituent Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is acquiring Discover Financial Services in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

About Coinbase-Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

Recent News

