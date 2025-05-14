Lexitas Named Winner Of Boomi’S 2025 Customer Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, is pleased to announce that it has been named a winner in Boomi's 2025 Customer Innovation Awards, announced at the recent Boomi World 2025 event in Dallas.

BoomiTM, the intelligent integration and automation leader, recognized Lexitas for being an industry trailblazer delivering tangible business impact. After nearly 50 acquisitions since 2025, Lexitas faced a mounting operational burden due to duplicate, inconsistent and sensitive customer data stored in siloed systems. To address their data management issues, Lexitas selected Boomi DataHub for its robust master data management capabilities, along with its integration, API management, and workflow automation features.

“Implementing Boomi DataHub has been a game-changer for Lexitas. By unifying customer data across our business lines, we've not only improved data integrity but also unlocked new levels of operational efficiency and scalable growth,” said John Baker, CIO & CISO.“This transformation empowers our teams with actionable insights and lays a solid foundation for leveraging AI-driven solutions. It's a testament to the power of cross-functional collaboration and forward-thinking technology in driving business success and we are honored to receive the Boomi Customer Innovation Award.”

Boomi Customer Innovation Award winners were recognized during the 2025 Boomi World event held May 12-15, 2025. The event showcased the latest advancements in AI-driven integration and automation, bringing together industry leaders, innovative thinkers, and Boomi customers to explore how these technologies are reshaping the future. Through a series of keynote sessions, breakout discussions, and hands-on training opportunities, attendees gained valuable insights on how to break down silos, streamline operations, and make informed, data-driven decisions.

“We're proud to honor Lexitas as a recipient of Boomi's Customer Innovation Award,” said Matt Heinz, Chief Revenue Officer at Boomi.“Their forward-thinking approach and impactful use of the Boomi Enterprise Platform exemplify the kind of innovation that drives real business transformation. It's inspiring to see customers like Lexitas using integration and automation to solve complex challenges and deliver exceptional value across their organizations.”

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously over the years and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

