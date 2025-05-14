Creative Visionary Nicola Formichetti Named Global Creative Director, M·A·C Cosmetics

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and M·A·C Cosmetics announced today the appointment of Nicola Formichetti as Global Creative Director, effective May 19, 2025. A celebrated creative director, designer, and cultural icon, Formichetti brings his visionary artistry, genre-defying creativity and consumer-first mindset to the helm of M·A·C's global creative strategy. He will report directly to Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, M·A·C's Senior Vice President and Global General Manager.

Formichetti's appointment marks a pivotal moment for M·A·C as the brand continues to shape the future of beauty through boundary-pushing innovation and cultural relevance. His dynamic approach to creativity, rooted at the intersection of fashion, music, culture, and technology, will spark new levels of desirability for M·A·C, driving its product innovation, creative collaborations, and global consumer engagement. In his new role, Formichetti will shape the strategy, conceptualization and execution of M·A·C's creative vision, elevating the brand's global image and impact across every touchpoint – from campaigns and social media platforms to product, packaging, and immersive retail experiences. At its core, M·A·C is built on artistry – and as an artist and visionary himself, Formichetti will play a central role in reimagining what artistry means for the next generation of consumers. He will lead a multidisciplinary creative team, building on the brand's iconic heritage in artistry, trendsetting, limitless self-expression and individuality to deliver bold storytelling that leaves a lasting impression on a global scale.

“Nicola is a once-in-a-generation creative talent who perfectly embodies the bold, fearless energy of M·A·C and our global community,” said Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois .“Like our consumers, Nicola is passionate, expressive and knows how to push boundaries. His appointment is not only a celebration of artistry, but a reflection of our commitment to serving our consumers with of-the-moment relevance, creativity and authenticity. He is the perfect Creative Director to drive the brand into its next exciting chapter.”

Renowned for his genre-defying work with global superstars like Lady Gaga, his creative oversight of some of fashion's most influential houses, and his reputation for trend-defining collaborations, Formichetti is uniquely equipped to help M·A·C deliver on its mission to be a brand for“All Ages, All Races, All Genders.” Drawing from his Japanese and Italian heritage, he brings a globally attuned perspective that resonates deeply with M·A·C's inclusive ethos. His forward-thinking approach seamlessly integrates technology and digital innovation, pushing creative boundaries and redefining how beauty and fashion engage with global audiences.

“Nicola's appointment is a bold step forward for M·A·C and for The Estée Lauder Companies,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Vice President, Chief Brand Officer , The Estée Lauder Companies.“Nicola brings the vision, bold creativity and track record to take the M·A·C brand to new heights as it enters its next phase of growth. We are thrilled to bring this level of high-caliber creative talent to The Estée Lauder Companies.”

“This appointment represents yet another definitive step forward for The Estée Lauder Companies as we execute our recently announced Beauty Reimagined vision, which is focused on becoming the most consumer-centric prestige beauty company in the world,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, President and CEO, The Estée Lauder Companies .“A key component of Beauty Reimagined is meeting consumers where they are, and with Nicola's unique ability to capture the pulse of culture, he will help shape exciting and innovative products and experiences. M·A·C's tremendous brand equity is most powerful when it evolves with the times-and Nicola will leverage his creative vision to inspire a new generation of connection, self-expression, and loyalty.”

“M·A·C is an iconic brand that has always championed the people and communities that move culture forward,” said Formichetti .“Having previously collaborated with the brand on my Nicopanda collection and the M·A·C VIVA GLAM campaign, I'm thrilled to return and bring my vision to this next chapter. The world is craving creativity, beauty, and connection-and I can't wait to help bring that to life in a magical way.”

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

