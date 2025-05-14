Everyday Care In Action: Thousands Of Kenvue Employees Come Together Across 21 Markets To Help Advance Healthier Communi...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE), the maker of iconic brands such as Neutrogena®, Listerine®, Aveeno®, and Tylenol®, today announced its global community engagement efforts in celebration of Kenvue Cares Week, the company's signature annual volunteer initiative part of its Healthy Lives Mission . Kenvue Cares Week is a testament to the strong Kenvue commitment to advance the well-being of people and our planet, giving back through volunteerism, and delivering meaningful, measurable impact in local communities.

Throughout the month of May, thousands of Kenvuers are coming together in 21 markets across six continents to support causes driven by the company's commitments, creating 5,000+ hours of meaningful moments, building stronger connections with their communities, and demonstrating the power of everyday care in action. This marks a fourfold increase in site participation compared to the program's inaugural year. This year, Kenvuers will help deliver approximately 22,000 hygiene kits, curated with over 110,000 products from across our iconic brands, including Neutrogena®, Listerine®, OGX®, Johnson's® Baby and Aveeno®, to support the health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities, including those affected by natural disasters, homelessness and conflict.

“Kenvue Cares Week is a powerful example of our Purpose – realize the extraordinary power of everyday care - in action. Our more than 20,000 Kenvuers share a passion for bringing everyday care to life for our consumers and communities and we are proud of the impact we are helping deliver,” said Russell Dyer, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Kenvue.

“Save the Children has been working for over 100 years to ensure all children have a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm," said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer of Save the Children U.S. "We can't achieve this ambitious mission alone, and the support of strategic partners like Kenvue is essential for building lasting change for kids in the U.S. and around the world. This Kenvue Cares Week, we're proud to come together for a shared purpose-to make a difference for the wellbeing of children and communities in the aftermath of crises."

“Kenvue Cares Week presents the ideal opportunity to strengthen our mission at GRACE to care for our community through direct service. The sharing of personal care products plays an essential role in our efforts to support the underserved and help our neighbors take care of themselves,” said Amanda Block, Founder and Director, GRACE, a Summit based nonprofit focused on meeting the needs of underserved neighbors with community resources.

Advancing Healthy Communities

Examples of the activities Kenvuers will participate in include:

North America



Pack hygiene kits of Kenvue products for disaster relief with Heart to Heart International in the U.S. and with Save the Children in Canada.

Plant trees in Guelph and Markham, Canada, to support reforestation.

Distribute food with local partners GRACE and Bridges Outreach. Pack food donations with the Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Latin America:



Build hygiene kits with Save the Children in Cali, Colombia and Mexico City, Mexico, and with Direct Relief in Sao Paulo and San Jose Dos Campos, Brazil.

Build sanitary bathrooms and help promote hygiene habits with local partner Modulo Sanitario in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Renovate playgrounds at children's villages with Aldeas Infantiles in Asunción, Paraguay.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa:



Pack hygiene kits with Save the Children in Cape Town, South Africa; Spain, Madrid, and with In Kind Direct in high Wycombe, England. Participate in "plogging" (jogging and picking up litter at the same time) in Rotkreuz, Switzerland Host an Equity in STEM workshop in High Wycombe, England.

Asia-Pacific:



Assemble hygiene kits with Save the Children in Sydney, Australia, Beijing, and Shanghai, China.

Plant trees on Motuihe Island in Auckland, New Zealand.

Support elderly care centers in Singapore through NTUC Health Day Care Centre. Pack food kits with the India Food Banking Network in Baddi and Mulund, India.

