USD/ILS Today 14/05: Lower Values Reestablished (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) In the past few weeks of trading the USD/ILS has firmly reestablished its lower price values, this as equilibrium has also become evident for speculators who want to bet on technical fluctuations.

The USD/ILS is near the 3.55845 mark depending on the bid and ask. The currency pair has regained lower momentum since the middle of April and has held onto lower values the past week of trading. Speculators have an opportunity it appears to technically try their perceptions regarding short-term momentum as the USD/ILS has created a range between 3.54000 and 3.58000 with outliers the past week.

The USD/ILS doesn't have a lot of volume, so day traders seeking wagering advantages need to understand the dynamic of watching bids and asks, use of entry prices, and then efficiently using take profit and stop loss orders. The USD/ILS appears to be correlating to the broad market as the Israeli Shekel gained against the USD broad weakness, but also risk premium costs has been discounted again.

The USD/ILS remains within a known range that looked upon with a long-term viewpoint can be interpreted as challenging the lower elements of its value via one year charts. The 3.50000 level has in a sense over the past calendar year held as rather steady support. The USD/ILS may be able to go below this level, but in order to do this more impetus would likely be needed. The economic situation in Israel remains steady and its debt ratings solid, but a better political and fiscal outlook are likely needed to create stronger downside momentum.

In the meantime traders via near-term wagers may want to use support levels near the 3.55200 to 3.55100 ratios as support to look for upside. And for bearish perspectives using resistance near the 3.5700 to 3.57300 marks may be a place to look for downside. But again to take advantage of small movements, price orders need to be entered properly to gain from these limited moves. The danger of large spreads and bids and asks make trading the USD/ILS difficult, particularly if stop losses do not allow for limited volatility/ILS Perspective for Trading



The rather tight range of the USD/ILS which has developed the past week may not hold, but until resistance levels are proven vulnerable, there is a chance traders may continue to push for lower values occasionally.

But again, perspectives also remain cautious because of loud political and fiscal disagreements events taking place in Israel, which means downside may remain limited too. Technical traders willing to try their luck have to be able to use entry orders and risk management well to profit when betting on the USD/ILS for near-term wagers.

Volatility in the USD/ILS does take place, but it is mostly because of illiquid trading hours when Israeli banks close and volumes dry up, allowing large differentials in the USD/ILS to knock out unsuspecting traders who are using too much leverage.USD/ILS Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 3.56325

Current Support: 3.55600

High Target: 3.58100

Low Target: 3.54300

