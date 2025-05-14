How To Make Free AI Animated Videos From Text In 2025 With The Best AI Video Generator

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - In 2025, AI is revolutionizing content creation-especially when it comes to turning text into animated videos. Whether you're a content creator, educator, or marketer, making free AI animated videos from text is now easier than ever. With tools like iMyFone Novi AI , a free AI animated video generator, users can easily create engaging videos from plain text-no prior editing experience required.







Image caption: iMyFone Novi AI – Free AI Animated Video Generator from Text.

WHAT IS NOVI AI?

Novi AI is a powerful text-to-video generator that allows users to easily convert written content into high-quality AI animated videos. Supporting over 60 languages, 800+ voiceovers, and more than 10 animation styles, this AI cartoon video generator is perfect for creating educational content, social media clips, explainer videos, or short entertainment stories.

Whether you're building a personal brand or running a content channel, Novi AI is one of the best AI text to video tools in 2025-easy to use, highly customizable, and designed to give creators complete control over their video content.

HOW TO MAKE A FREE AI ANIMATED VIDEO WITH NOVI AI (STEP BY STEP)

Creating your first AI-generated video with Novi AI is quick and simple. Here's how it works:Download the software: Begin by downloading Novi AI to your device. It's available for Windows , Android , and iOS .Enter the story: Type or paste your script. You can also use the AI-powered story builder to generate ideas instantly.Adjust video settings: Choose video size, art style, and other visuals to fit your narrative.Preview and edit: Novi AI automatically generates a full video with voiceovers, images, and subtitles. Easily tweak voices, music, visuals, and pacing.Export the video: Click“Export” and save your high-quality AI video-with no watermark or ads.

The entire process takes just a few minutes and requires no technical expertise-just your creativity.

WHY NOVI AI IS THE BEST AI VIDEO GENERATOR IN 2025

Novi AI is widely recognized as the best free AI video generator with no sign-up required in 2025, helping users create studio-quality videos from just text input-anytime, anywhere.

Here's why it stands out:



Free to Use: Users can generate high-quality videos without paying for a subscription.

Long-Form Text Support: Convert up to 4,000 characters into rich, animated videos with ease.

Multi-Style Animation: Choose from popular visual styles like Ghibli, realism, and anime-with consistent scene quality.

AI-Powered Story Creation: Built on ChatGPT + DeepSeek engines for smart story writing and automatic scene scripting.

Advanced Video Output: Generate high-quality videos over 5 minutes long-no watermarks, no ads. Creative Control: Personalize voiceovers, soundtracks, visuals, and transitions. Upload your own images or use Novi AI's vast library.

Bonus Tip: Pair ChatGPT with Novi AI for Smarter Video Creation

Looking for inspiration? Try writing your script in ChatGPT, then paste it into Novi AI to bring it to life. This combo lets you ideate and animate in one smooth workflow-perfect for creators who want to generate engaging content quickly and consistently.

ABOUT IMYFONE NOVI AI

iMyFone Novi AI is an all-in-one AI video creation platform that helps users turn written content into stunning animated videos. With multilingual voiceovers, rich visual styles (like Ghibli and anime), and full customization, Novi AI empowers anyone-from beginners to professionals-to create studio-quality videos anytime, anywhere.

