Libya's Digital Leap Forward With Medusa Cable Integration

Libya has formally integrated into the Medusa subsea cable system, marking a pivotal advancement in its telecommunications infrastructure. This 8,700-kilometre fibre-optic network, encompassing 24 fibre pairs and a capacity of 20 terabits per second per pair, is set to connect 11 countries across the Mediterranean, including Libya, by the end of 2025.

The Medusa project, spearheaded by AFR-IX Telecom and supported by the European Union and Orange, aims to enhance digital connectivity between North Africa and Europe. The Libyan United International Company for Telecommunication and Technology has partnered with Medusa to establish landing stations in Tripoli and Benghazi, diversifying the nation's data routes and alleviating congestion on existing networks.

Norman Albi, CEO of AFR-IX Telecom, emphasized the strategic importance of Libya's inclusion, stating that connecting all North African countries is essential for Medusa to achieve its goal of being the most significant cable in the Mediterranean. He highlighted that Libya's participation would positively impact the region's economy.

The integration is expected to significantly improve Libya's internet services, reducing costs and expanding access. Ibrahim Rehab, Chairman of LUIC, noted that this development would enable Libya to export telecommunications and internet services to neighboring African countries, fostering economic growth and creating new employment opportunities in the telecommunications sector.

The Medusa cable's design allows for future upgrades and optimized energy efficiency, ensuring its capacity can expand in response to growing data traffic demands. The project is anticipated to be operational between 2025 and early 2026, with a design life of 25 years.

Beyond technological advancements, the Medusa project symbolizes a strategic opportunity to strengthen relations between Africa and Europe. By providing a telecommunications network independent of other more distant points, it reduces vulnerability to disruptions and reinforces digital resilience in both regions.

The European Investment Bank and the European Commission have played crucial roles in accelerating the Medusa project. A €40 million investment grant provided by the European Commission has been signed with GÉANT, coordinator of the European National Research and Education Network, and AFR-IX Telecom. This funding aims to bolster digital connectivity between North Africa and the European Union, enhancing prosperity and security within and beyond Europe.

The Medusa cable is expected to provide high-quality connectivity capacity via submarine cable and direct terrestrial links to universities and education and research centres in North African countries. This will foster ties with EU peer organizations and enhance scientific knowledge exchange, boosting innovation, research, and job creation in the region.

The project's impact extends to various sectors, including education and healthcare. High-speed internet access will allow students and teachers to access online learning resources and academic data, improving educational opportunities, especially in rural or lower-income communities. In the medical sector, the enhanced connectivity will facilitate telehealth and telemedicine services, enabling remote diagnoses and consultations, which are particularly beneficial in areas with limited access to specialized medical services.

The Medusa cable also aims to play a key role in enhancing Africa-Europe relations, particularly in terms of digital infrastructure projects that foster partnership between the two continents. This cable is part of a broader effort by the European Union to strengthen digital links with its neighboring continent, reflected in strategies such as the Africa-European Union association program on the digital economy, which aims to implement connectivity across the continent and foster partnership in specific areas such as cybersecurity, digital literacy, and the development of digital services across borders.

The economic interdependence created by Medusa provides benefits for both continents. The EU views Africa as a strategic partner, focusing on strengthening digital infrastructure to diversify trade relations and reduce dependence on other markets. The Medusa cable is considered a crucial element of this strategy, enabling the integration of cross-border digital services that will benefit both large and smaller companies seeking access to European markets.

While internet access has grown on the African continent, significant disparities remain compared to Europe. According to data published by the International Telecommunication Union, while internet access exceeds 90% in Europe, less than 60% of the population in North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa has access. The Medusa cable's ability to increase high-speed connectivity will be essential in bridging this gap, facilitating access to digital resources for a larger proportion of the African population.

