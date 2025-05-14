WILD FINCH OPENS IN PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Drawing from her multicultural roots-Southern, Asian, African, and French cuisines, Chef Myers-Hurt crafts dishes that are generous in flavor, simple in spirit, and meant to be savored. Driven by a near-zero-waste philosophy, the kitchen spotlights fresh, local ingredients with techniques like pickling, fermentation, and thoughtful preparation that naturally supports gut health and balance. Nearly the entire menu is incidentally gluten-free, with a wide range of vegan and vegetarian offerings born out of flavor-first creativity rather than necessity.

At Wild Finch, serious food doesn't take itself too seriously. Seasonal produce from a local Colorado food network and exceptional mushrooms from locally owned "Tooth and Gill" farms inspire menus that change with nature's rhythms. Game meats like elk and bison add a rustic Colorado twist to classic comforts, all prepared with a light, confident touch that lets each ingredient shine.

"Cooking is an act of service," says Myers-Hurt. "We want people to leave feeling closer to each other, better than when they walked in, and remembering that good food doesn't have to be complicated to be special."

Influenced by the resort's Director of Nutrition, Sarah Goudie , M.Ed, FDN-P, Wild Finch's menu blends nutrition and indulgence naturally without sacrificing flavor. Her approach combines evidence-based nutrition with a deep understanding of how not just food, but the actual act of gathering together, impacts overall well-being. Goudie's expertise ensures that the guest's health and well-being are supported throughout the entire dining experience.

Menu highlights include:



Sablefish Crudo – Cilantro, Serrano, Lime, and Golden Beet

Chicken Fried Elk – Tender Elk Steak with Cream Gravy, Braised Local Greens, and a Kimchi Twist-a dish inspired by Chef's feuding grandparents

Grilled Cabbage Wedge – Korean Flavors And Chili Crisp Sablefish - Topped with Achiote Butter, served with Sweet Potato & Shishito Hash

Save room for dessert as Wild Finch's sweets bring big flavors without heavy finishes. Highlights include the "Campfire Girl," featuring smoked chocolate, meringue, housemade vanilla ice cream, and a potato chip crumble and the "Lime and the Coconut," a vegan granita featuring coconut milk, lime, and cilantro, served with a shortbread crumble and chantilly crème.

Wild Finch's beverage menu will feature cocktails, zero-proof, and non-alcoholic options to ensure inclusivity is at the forefront of the menu. House and spirit-free libations are locally influenced and will rotate to reflect the seasonality of produce and herbs. Wild Finch will also offer wines by the bottle and glass, draft beers, and draft cocktails.

Beverage highlights include:



Capstone – Family Jones Gin, Thyme Syrup, Tonic, Lime

Ares – Hamilton White Rum, Lime Juice, Tempis Fugit banane

Black Swan – Black Tea Kombucha, Coconut, Pineapple, Ginger Pagosa Collins – Chamomile, Taragon, Soda, Lemon

At the heart of Wild Finch's philosophy is the belief that every guest should leave feeling better than when they arrived. "Food brings people together," says Myers-Hurt. "Whether it's West African peanut sauce or Korean chili crisp, these bold, celebratory flavors feel both familiar and new, helping guests connect not just to the food, but to each other."

Opening May 22, Wild Finch is now accepting reservations here and will be open from 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For additional information, please visit the resort's website at thewildfinch or follow on Instagram at @wildfinchpagosa .

ABOUT WILD FINCH:

Wild Finch is a chef-driven dining experience at The Springs Resort, located in the resort's new main building. Inspired by the American goldfinch-a lively, social songbird native to Colorado-Wild Finch reflects warmth, community, and the spirit of gathering. Overlooking the event lawn and the legendary Mother Spring, the restaurant offers picturesque views that enhance its serene and vibrant atmosphere. The menu, spearheaded by Chef Daya Myers-Hurt in collaboration with Director of Nutrition, Sarah Goudie, M, FDN-P, offers a variety of inclusive options for every type of diner with an emphasis on comfort, yet elevated dishes crafted to enhance guests' experience at The Springs Resort. For more information on Wild Finch, visit thewildfinch or follow @wildfinchpagosa and @pagosahotsprings on Instagram.

ABOUT THE SPRINGS

Nestled in a quaint Rocky Mountain town with over 50 geothermal soaking pools, including new immersive water features, The Springs Resort is committed to geothermal wellness. More than 25 additional pools will be terraced along the riverbank, deepening the resort's dedication to year-round wellness offerings for both guests and day visitors. Besides a full-service spa, the resort also offers a Panoramic Sauna; Aqua Sound Baths; a daily Gratitude Ceremony by the Mother Spring; self-applied mud treatments at Mud Beach; Aqua Floating Meditation; guided Vitality Plunges and more. The resort's Medical Director and balneologist, Dr. Marcus Coplin, brings years of expertise in the therapeutic use of mineral waters. With a background in both clinical practice and natural wellness, Dr. Coplin has designed results-oriented, user-friendly Soaking Guides that target sports recovery, detoxing, sleep, and wellness. To learn more, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

af&co.

[email protected]

SOURCE The Springs Resort