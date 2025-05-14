Reental Accelerates International Expansion And Announces $REENTAL Listing On MEXC, One Of The World’S Leading Exchanges

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reental , the leading platform in tokenized real estate investment, takes a decisive step in its global expansion with the listing of its utility token $RNT ( $REENTAL on MEXC) , one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by volume and international reach. Starting Today May 14 , the $RNT (under the name $REENTAL) token will be available for purchase and trading on this global platform, marking a major milestone for the Reental ecosystem.

This achievement is not just financial, but also strategic: Reental's fusion of traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi) is enabling real estate investment to scale toward new horizons with speed and efficiency that traditional models simply cannot match.

“The tokenization of real-world assets has revolutionized the way people invest. And now, thanks to the listing on MEXC, our $RNT token will reach a truly global audience, further boosting the growth of our community and our business,”

says Eric Sánchez , CEO of Reental.

Beyond Crowdfunding: Liquidity, Scalability, and Community

Unlike traditional real estate crowdfunding, which is constrained by bureaucracy, borders, and a lack of liquidity, Reental has built an ecosystem where investors can control their assets with full transparency and autonomy - and benefit from near-instant liquidity thanks to the ability to sell their tokens without intermediaries or contracts.

This approach transforms tokenized assets into dynamic, scalable, and global financial tools. The community is no longer a passive group of investors, but a network of users aligned with the long-term success of the project.

$RNT - More Than a Token: Access, Benefits, and Belonging

The $RNT token is far more than just a utility asset. It is the foundation of the Reental ecosystem, providing exclusive advantages to its holders through a tier-based system (Reentel Pro and Super Reentel). These tiers increase the profitability of users' real estate token investments and allow them to take an active role in the community.

At the same time, $RNT offers access to a real DeFi ecosystem backed by tangible assets. In addition to earning passive income from real estate investments, Reental users can also receive rewards for holding and using $RNT within the platform.

This organic growth is reflected in the performance of the token itself: as the business and community expand, so does the value of $RNT - turning it into a dynamic asset that mirrors the momentum of an emerging model.

The Master Move: Loans Backed by Real Estate Tokens

In addition, Reental has secured a unique collaboration with AAVE , a decentralized protocol that enables crypto lending and borrowing using collateral - fully automated and without intermediaries. Thanks to this partnership, Reental users have already borrowed over 1 million euros in just a few months, using their tokenized real estate assets as collateral.

This positions Reental at the forefront of the Real World Asset (RWA) sector - one of the most promising verticals in the blockchain space. RWA combines tangible, real-world value with the advantages of crypto technologies, offering a powerful alternative for investors seeking security and stability amid market volatility.

