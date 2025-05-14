Blue Shield Of California Recognized As One Of The Best Managed Companies In The United States For Sixth Consecutive Year

"This is an honor that is shared by each of our more than 7,500 mission-driven employees," said Mike Stuart, Blue Shield of California's interim president and CEO. "Earning this distinction for the sixth straight year is further evidence of our ongoing dedication and hard work that our employees demonstrate on a daily basis. I'm proud of our company for receiving this recognition once again."

Among the U.S. winners, Blue Shield of California was one of 61 winners, one of the 58 returning honorees, one of 44 Gold Standard honorees and one of four winners in the life sciences/health care category. To see the full list of this year's honorees, click here .

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" blueshieldc . Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook .

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit .