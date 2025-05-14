$30K In Scholarships Awarded At 11Th Annual Young Escoffier Event
Top honors went to: 1st place – Georgetown ISD – Culinary Future (Team #2). Each team member received a knife kit, medal and a $3,000 scholarship to apply toward a culinary education at Escoffier.
2nd place – Smithville High School (Team #1).
Each team member received a knife kit, medal and a $2,000 scholarship to apply toward a culinary education at Escoffier.
3rd place – Hutto High School (Team #2). Each team member received a pair of Chef knives, a medal and a $1,500 scholarship to apply toward a culinary education at Escoffier.
All participants earned a $500 scholarship. The winners were awarded scholarships totaling more than $30,000.
SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts
