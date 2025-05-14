Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
$30K In Scholarships Awarded At 11Th Annual Young Escoffier Event

2025-05-14 10:16:43
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Judging was divided into two segments: floor judges evaluated safety, sanitation, preparation, and organization, while tasting room judges assessed each team's dish based on taste, plating, use of color, proper cooking, and technique. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts chef instructors and a graduate served as judges for the event.

Top honors went to: 1st place – Georgetown ISD – Culinary Future (Team #2). Each team member received a knife kit, medal and a $3,000 scholarship to apply toward a culinary education at Escoffier.

2nd place – Smithville High School (Team #1).

Each team member received a knife kit, medal and a $2,000 scholarship to apply toward a culinary education at Escoffier.

3rd place – Hutto High School (Team #2). Each team member received a pair of Chef knives, a medal and a $1,500 scholarship to apply toward a culinary education at Escoffier.

All participants earned a $500 scholarship. The winners were awarded scholarships totaling more than $30,000.

