NYX Game Awards Announces 2025 Season 1 Winners: Celebrating Global Excellence In Game Development

The NYX Game Awards officially announces the winners of its 2025 Season 1 competition, recognizing game development, storytelling, and technological innovation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The NYX Game Awards officially announces the winners of its 2025 Season 1 competition, recognizing the most outstanding achievements in game development, storytelling, and technological innovation. This year's award attracted an impressive array of submissions, with hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, showcasing the creativity and talent of AAA studios, indie developers, and visionary creators worldwide.

2025 NYX Game Awards Season 1 Featured Winners

In this competition, winners showcased a diverse range of genres, styles, and technological breakthroughs. Among these winners are:

1. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by Focus Entertainment Publishing

2. Indiana Jones and The Great Circle by Bethesda Softworks

3. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl by GSC Game World

4. Nine Sols by Red Candle Games

5. MONOPOLY GO! by Scopely

6. Mouthwashing by CRITICAL REFLEX

7. Void Crew by Focus Entertainment Publishing

These titles, along with other winners, display the creativity and technical expertise that drive the gaming industry forward.

For the complete list of game award winners , visit the official NYX Game Awards website here: .

Blind Judging Process

The NYX Game Awards is committed to fairness and integrity in its evaluation process. Each submission is reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry experts, including game developers, critics, and professionals who judge entries based on a predetermined set of criteria. This blind judging process ensures that winners are selected solely on merit, making the NYX Game Awards a trusted benchmark for excellence in gaming.

“In an industry as competitive as gaming, the NYX Game Awards provides a platform for recognition, visibility, and growth, helping developers stand out in a crowded marketplace,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“This year's winners have raised the bar for excellence and demonstrated the transformative power of games as a medium. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the lasting impact they will have on the industry.”

Second Season Now Open for Entries

For developers inspired by this year's winners, submissions for the second season are officially live, offering you the opportunity as the next inspiring developer. Secure your spot with NYX and achieve greatness today.

Early Bird Deadline: June 4, 2025

Regular Deadline: July 2, 2025

Final Deadline: August 6, 2025

Final Extension Deadline: September 10, 2025

Results Announcement: October 30, 2025

About NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards recognizes exceptional innovation, creativity, and excellence in the gaming industry. The award promotes inclusivity and diversity by recognizing outstanding achievements across all levels of game development, from Indie to AAA titles. By honoring the best in gaming, the competition aims to inspire the next generation of developers and redefine what's possible in interactive entertainment.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

