Dubai Chambers Organises Two Legal Workshops On Shareholder Agreements And Tax Transactions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised two legal workshops aimed at raising awareness among companies about shareholder agreement procedures and tax-related transactions, as well as the importance of participating in the Customer Councils workshops organised by the Federal Tax Authority. The sessions were attended by 70 representatives from the private sector across diverse industries.

The first workshop, presented in collaboration with Clifford Chance, focused on key considerations of a Shareholders' Agreements (SHA). The session delved into the intricacies of structuring, governance, investor protections, and international investment implications within SHAs. Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of best practices and essential elements involved in the negotiation and implementation of SHAs.

Key areas covered included the stages of a transaction and the role of SHAs, essential elements of an SHA, structuring joint ventures, governance and key reserved matters, term and exit strategies, non-compete and exclusivity clauses, and considerations related to anti-trust, foreign direct investment, taxation, sanctions, and export controls.

The second workshop was hosted in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and focused on the importance of participating in the Authority's Customer Councils. These councils fall under the UAE government's Customer Councils initiative, which aims to enhance the quality of government services by involving stakeholders in co-designing innovative experiences based on their feedback and insights.

Participants in this session also gained valuable insights into the process of submitting reconsideration requests for tax decisions, applying for waivers or instalment plans for administrative penalties, and had the opportunity to share their suggestions and recommendations during the session.