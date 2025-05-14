403
Death Toll Tops 52,900 in Gaza as Israeli Offensive Continues
(MENAFN) At least 52,928 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s violent campaign against the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Health Ministry’s report on Wednesday.
The ministry stated that in the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes killed 20 people and wounded 125, raising the total number of injuries to 119,846 in the ongoing assault.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.
The Israeli military resumed its offensive on March 18, resulting in nearly 2,800 deaths and over 7,800 injuries, undermining a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for their involvement in alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the region.
