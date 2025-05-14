403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Airlines to Launch Flights to Seville, Spain
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, is expanding its Southern European network with the addition of Seville, one of Spain’s most prominent tourist destinations. Starting from September 2025, Seville will become the airline’s sixth destination in Spain, following Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Bilbao.
Beginning on September 17, Turkish Airlines will operate direct daily flights between Istanbul Airport and Seville Airport, further strengthening its connectivity in the region and offering its guests increased flexibility and convenience through its unparalleled network.
Commenting on the launch of the new route, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we are pleased to launch flights to Seville, one of Spain’s oldest cities, thus facilitating new opportunities for both tourism and business. We believe that growing investments in the region will further enhance both countries’ tourism and trade potential. We will continue to diversify our gateways to the world in line with our mission of connecting continents.”
Seville, located in the Andalusia region, is one of Spain’s oldest settlements. Rich in history, the city bears traces of its ancient past and Moorish heritage, woven seamlessly with religious traditions. Visitors can discover this multicultural legacy through its historical monuments, gardens, and unique art collections. Seville also stands out as a renowned gastronomy hub, offering the vibrant flavors of traditional Andalusian cuisine.
Beginning on September 17, Turkish Airlines will operate direct daily flights between Istanbul Airport and Seville Airport, further strengthening its connectivity in the region and offering its guests increased flexibility and convenience through its unparalleled network.
Commenting on the launch of the new route, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “As Turkish Airlines, we are pleased to launch flights to Seville, one of Spain’s oldest cities, thus facilitating new opportunities for both tourism and business. We believe that growing investments in the region will further enhance both countries’ tourism and trade potential. We will continue to diversify our gateways to the world in line with our mission of connecting continents.”
Seville, located in the Andalusia region, is one of Spain’s oldest settlements. Rich in history, the city bears traces of its ancient past and Moorish heritage, woven seamlessly with religious traditions. Visitors can discover this multicultural legacy through its historical monuments, gardens, and unique art collections. Seville also stands out as a renowned gastronomy hub, offering the vibrant flavors of traditional Andalusian cuisine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment