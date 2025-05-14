403
Russia Confirms Resuming Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russia's representatives will await their Ukrainian peers in Istanbul on Thursday, aiming to resume peace talks that were interrupted in March 2022.
During a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov emphasized that everything stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the renewal of negotiations in Istanbul remains accurate.
However, he did not specify who would represent Russia at the talks.
"We will do that (name the members of the Russian delegation) once we receive corresponding instructions from the president. So far, no such instructions have been given," Peskov stated.
"However, I can confirm that everything stated by the president in his declaration on May 11 remains valid. The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15, Thursday," he added.
Peskov also addressed Putin's international engagements, assuring that details about a potential visit by Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Russia would be shared once coordinated.
Regarding Putin’s planned visit to Iran, the spokesman mentioned that the precise timing is still undecided, but Tehran's invitation remains open.
Regarding French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on his willingness to deploy nuclear-capable aircraft carriers to European nations, Peskov argued that such actions would not improve continental security.
"Currently, the entire system of strategic stability and security is in a sorry state due to understandable reasons," he explained.
