Turkish Ambassador Pays Visit To Mosaic Visa Office In Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ambassador of Türkiye to Turkmenistan, Ahmet Demirok, visited the office of Mosaic Visa, which has recently started providing visa services in the country, Trend reports via the social media of the Turkish Embassy.

Mosaic Visa has been designated as the official center authorized by the Turkish Consulate in Ashgabat to process visa applications from Turkmen citizens. This new role replaces the services previously provided by Gateway International, which is no longer operational in Turkmenistan.

On January 9, officials from Türkiye and Turkmenistan engaged in discussions aimed at advancing the legislative framework governing migration. The meeting, which involved representatives from Turkmenistan's State Migration Service and Ahmet Demirok, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye, focused on these ongoing efforts.

The dialogue emphasized the importance of sustained high-level contacts, during which both parties exchanged perspectives on expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as business relations, tourism, and humanitarian exchanges.