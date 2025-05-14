Gluckstein Lawyers Acclaimed In The 2025 CL Top Personal Injury Boutiques

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian Lawyer conducted a far-reaching analysis of the legal industry and is proud to recognize Gluckstein Lawyers as one of the standout performers and celebrate their exemplary professional abilities and expertise .

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Canadian Lawyer shared his insights on the selection process, stating,“Gluckstein Lawyers has deservedly earned recognition as one of the foremost authorities in personal injury law. Its position reflects both the calibre of its work and the trust it continues to earn from those it represents."

Canadian Lawyer's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit compiled the final winners list after the completion of a rigorous process, canvassing the opinions of objective industry experts and collating leading-edge research. The prestigious list of honourees was then matched with the Top Personal Injury Boutiques ' precise criteria.

Gluckstein Lawyers receives this honour with pleasure and is delighted to be included among the legal industry's top performers.

"Being recognized once again as one of Canada's top personal injury firms for 2025 is an incredible honour. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team to providing compassionate advocacy and exceptional legal support to our clients during their most challenging times. At Gluckstein Lawyers, we remain committed to making a positive difference in the lives of the individuals and families we serve." – Charles Gluckstein, Managing Partner

This award is testament to the professionalism and commitment Gluckstein Lawyers brings to the industry and additionally showcases their desire to maintain their first-rate standards.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brenda Agnew,

Marketing Director, Gluckstein Lawyers,

416.408.4252 ext. 260

...



About Gluckstein Lawyers:

For over 60 years, Gluckstein Lawyers has been an award-winning industry leader in personal injury law across Ontario, including the areas of medical malpractice, class actions and mass torts, birth injury, and motor vehicle accidents. Our experienced personal injury lawyers get clients the compensation they deserve.

About 2025 CL Top Personal Injury Boutiques:

Earlier this year, Canadian Lawyer asked readers from across Canada to vote on personal injury firms. They were asked to rank the top firms from a preliminary list, with a chance to nominate a firm that was not on the list.

To be considered in the vote, firms were required to have the majority of their business come from personal injury work. The final rankings were determined through a points system in which firms were rewarded on a sliding scale for the number of votes by ranking. The winners were categorized by geography, including the Top 10 in Ontario and the Top 5 in Western and Atlantic Canada.

The quantitative results were combined with the Lexpert peer survey results, where applicable, along with feedback from respected senior members of the bar and regional diversity considerations.

Brenda Agnew

Gluckstein Lawyers

+1 416-408-4252 ext. 260

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.