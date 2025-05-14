Balochs Declare 'Balochistan Is Not Pakistan', Say World Can't Be Silent Spectator Anymore

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, May 14 (IANS) As several individuals continue to be forcibly disappeared across multiple districts of Balochistan province, several Baloch activists all over the world have renewed their call to pressurise Pakistan to immediately end its repressive policies in the province.

"Baloch people across Pakistan-occupied Balochistan (PoB) are up on streets and this is their national verdict that Balochistan is not Pakistan and world can't be a silent spectator anymore," Mir Yar Baloch, a Baloch human rights activist posted on X Wednesday afternoon.

Paank - the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department - has also strongly condemned the continuing policy of enforced disappearances carried out by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies in Balochistan.

Revealing a series of incidents between April and May, it stated that five more individuals were forcibly disappeared across multiple districts of Balochistan, reflecting a persistent climate of fear, impunity, and state repression in the province.

"On April 14, 2025, Shah Jan, son of Qadir Dad, a driver by profession and resident of Absar Bunday Kalat in Turbat, was forcibly disappeared by military intelligence operatives from the Yaqoob Mohla Absar area in Turbat city, Kech district. On April 24, 2025, Ali Ahmed, son of Muhammad Rahim and a resident of Jebbri Mashkai, Awaran district, was abducted from his home by Pakistani forces," the statement said.

"On May 7, 2025, Ahmed Khan, son of Haji Muhammad Umar and also a driver, disappeared from his residence in Killi Chotu Mastung, Balochistan. On May 11, 2025, Zabid Ali, son of Muhammad Rafiq, a labourer and resident of Killi Sardar Ali Ahmed Khan, Chaghi, was forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces from his home. On May 12, 2025, Tahir Baloch, son of Allah Bakhsh from Dasht Hor Shollig, Kech district, was detained along with his vehicle by forces from the Gwadar district," it further added.

The human rights body highlighted that these incidents reflect a broader and systemic policy of enforced disappearances that continues unabated in Balochistan.

"Victims are often taken without any legal procedure, warrant, or due process, and families are left in anguish with no information on their loved ones' whereabouts or well-being," it pointed out.

Paank also called on international human rights organisations, including the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances and the broader international community, to pressurise Pakistan to immediately release all forcibly disappeared persons and end its repressive policies in Balochistan.

"The practice of enforced disappearances must be recognised as a crime against humanity, and perpetrators must be held accountable under international law," the human rights agency stated.

Last month, Paank published 'Balochistan Human Rights Report– March 2025' shedding light on the deeply troubling human rights violations taking place in the province, with particular emphasis on the ongoing issues of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The report highlighted that in March 2025, multiple cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions were reported across 15 districts of Balochistan, with some cases extending into parts of Karachi, Islamabad, Jacobabad, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The Quetta and Qalat districts have equal figures recording the highest number of incidents, with 37 individuals forcibly disappeared. Total cases of enforced disappearances in March were reported to be 181.