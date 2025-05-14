Fidelis Care Awards $149,000 In Behavioral Health Grants To Providers And Organizations Across New York State

Grants of $10,000 to $20,000 aim to improve behavioral health outcomes, especially in underserved communities

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Fidelis Care , a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members and a Centene Corporation company, has awarded $149,000 in behavioral health grants to nine healthcare providers and community organizations across New York State. The grants – ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 – are intended to enhance the integration of behavioral health and primary care through innovative strategies. These efforts aim to bridge care gaps for vulnerable populations by promoting comprehensive support.

The 2025 Fidelis Care behavioral health grant recipients are:



Center for Comprehensive Health Practice , Harlem

Desens House , Oswego

Guthrie Lourdes Hospital , Binghamton

Horizon Health Services , Getzville

Just Kids Diagnostic and Treatment Center , Long Island

Pediatric Wellness of Northern New York , Watertown

Seleni House Foundation , New York City

University of Rochester , Rochester Westchester Jewish Community Services , White Plains

"The Fidelis Care behavioral health grant program fosters stronger ties with providers and community-based social need service organizations to get people the help they need to live fulfilled lives," said Fidelis Care Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Camille Pearte. "It is fitting that we announce these grants in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month. Fidelis Care is taking meaningful steps to support underserved communities by focusing on and enhancing care coordination for people with mental and behavioral health diagnoses."

The Center for Comprehensive Health Practice (CCHP) delivers integrated, multidisciplinary, culturally responsive, and family-centered care to more than 2,200 individuals in New York City's most underserved communities. The Fidelis Care behavioral health grant supports the expansion of CCHP's integrated adolescent mental health model. The program screens adolescents and young adults for behavioral health and substance use concerns during annual wellness visits and provides individual and group counseling.

"We are honored to be selected for this grant and deeply grateful to Fidelis Care for recognizing and supporting the vital work we do at the Center for Comprehensive Health Practice," said CCHP CEO Annie Mendelsohn, LCSW. "This funding will significantly enhance our ability to connect marginalized and underserved youth with the behavioral and mental health services they urgently need."

Pediatric Wellness of Northern New York serves the medical, behavioral, and educational success needs of children and young adults up to age 21 in the North Country. The organization plans to use the Fidelis Care Grant to fund a program that provides more timely diagnosis and care for children with behavioral challenges as well as behavioral therapy and parental guidance in addressing issues at home to help navigate and advocate for their children's needs in school.

"We are truly grateful to Fidelis Care for this grant," said Pediatric Wellness of Northern New York physician Myla D. Estepa, MD. "It supports our dedication to attain optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being of children, adolescents, and young adults who have been entrusted to our care and who are in great need of this kind of service."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness and one in six U.S. children ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year. The World Health Organization says people exposed to adverse circumstances including poverty, violence, disability, and inequality are at higher risk of developing a mental health condition, underscoring the significant impact of mental illness and substance use disorder on individuals and society. Research has found that integrating mental health into primary healthcare has significant benefits and increases the likelihood of better health outcomes, according to the National Library of Medicine .

