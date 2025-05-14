Cannabix Enters Sales Distribution Agreement With Australian Distributor For Breathlogix Autonomous Alcohol Breathalyzer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cannabix has developed an autonomous alcohol breathalyzer screening device for employers and a range of industries and safety settings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to report that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (“Agreement”) with Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd., (“Breathalyser SSP”) for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands for its BreathLogix autonomous (unmanned) alcohol breathalyzer devices (Figures 1 and 2). This marks Cannabix's first international distribution and sales agreement for its BreathLogix alcohol screening product line. BreathLogix rapidly checks breath alcohol, simultaneously takes a photo of the user, alerts managers in real-time to help avoid injury and damage due to alcohol impairment.

Breathalyser SSP is a leading distributor of alcohol and drug testing devices for employers and personal use, offering well established alcohol product lines like Draeger and AlcoMeasure for the Australian market with regional offices in Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane. Breathalyser SSP has clients in a range of sectors including mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, warehousing and technology.

Highlights



Cannabix enters first international distribution and sales agreement for the BreathLogix autonomous (unmanned) alcohol breathalyzer product line.

BreathLogix will be targeted to mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, warehousing industries.

The exclusive distribution agreement is for an initial 2-year term and covers the territories of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The Australian market for employer pre-access wall mounted alcohol screening devices is mature and well developed. The Company is quickly advancing both its Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) with key validation work established in March, and its BreathLogix alcohol technology with first distribution agreements announced for Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The Company is pursuing distribution partners in the United States.



Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies stated,“Cannabix is actively transitioning from research and development to delivering innovative new technologies in breath testing to the market. We are very pleased be partnering with Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd of Australia, who have many years of experience with various industries deploying pre-access alcohol testing to improve employee safety.”

Ben Smit, Managing Director of Breathalyser Sales & Service Pty Ltd., stated,“BreathLogix delivers several key features that are important to employers including the ability to rapidly test for breath alcohol, integration capabilities, replaceable sensor cartridge technology and cloud reporting to name a few. We are Australia's oldest distributor and leader in supplying drug and alcohol testing equipment. Pre-access, autonomous employee alcohol screening is a major segment of our business, and we look forward to representing the BreathLogix product line.”









Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices











Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid pre-access alcohol screening



BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices

BreathLogix rapidly checks for breath alcohol and simultaneously takes a photo of the user to confirm and record identity. The device delivers precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels on the screen and sends real-time test reports via SMS and e-mail, alerting managers to positive BAC results so they can take immediate action to avoid damage and injury. All test results are logged and managed on a dedicated 'Connect' web portal. BreathLogix can be integrated with doors, turnstiles, gates, facial recognition, fingerprint readers and motor vehicle key fleet management systems for pre-access alcohol testing. Furthermore, the device can be used for start-of-shift testing, mandated testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing, random and post-incident testing.

BreathLogix includes patent pending pre-calibrated sensor cartridge technology allowing administrators to easily maintain their devices and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

