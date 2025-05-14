SAIHEAT Secures Patent For Innovative Control Rod Drive Mechanism In Small Modular Reactor Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (“SAIHEAT” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW) today announced it has received the Invention Patent Authorization Notice for its proprietary“Control Rod Drive Mechanism for Small Modular Pressurized Water Reactors (SMRs).” This breakthrough innovation enhances core reactivity control in next-generation SMRs through a compact design, superior precision, and robust reliability, significantly improving operational safety and flexibility in nuclear power plants.

The patent underscores SAIHEAT's leadership in advanced nuclear core technologies and strengthens its intellectual property portfolio, positioning the Company to accelerate SMR industrialization and global deployment. SAIHEAT will advance the engineering application of this technology across domestic and international markets, supporting the transition to autonomous, sustainable nuclear energy solutions and advancing global clean energy initiatives.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ: SAIH) is a global distributed computing power operator. By leveraging a modular computing power system, we help energy owners address the issues of local energy consumption and efficient resource utilization. The company provides BTC cloud mining services by joint computing power, as well as energy digitization and monetarization solutions for energy asset owners. These technologies contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and provides innovative solutions for energy enterprises.

For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit:

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“project”,“targets”,“optimistic”,“confident that”,“continue to”,“predict”,“intend”,“aim”,“will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning SAIHEAT and the Company's operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAIHEAT cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAIHEAT's Form 20-F under the headings“Risk Factors”,“Results of Operations” and“Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAIHEAT specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

Media Contact:

...

Investor Relations Contact:

...

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Janice Wang

Email: ...

Phone: +86 13811768599

+1 628 283 9214