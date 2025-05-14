Decade Of Discovery: Four Seasons Announces Private Jet Experience 2027 Itineraries With More Trips On The Horizon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For 10 years, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience has redefined luxury travel, merging our ambitious spirit of innovation with deeply personal journeys that forge lasting connections with our guests," says Marc Speichert , Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to inspire and attract the world's most discerning travellers, earning their trust and loyalty. With 100% of surveyed guests saying they would likely travel with us again and 2025 occupancy pacing ahead of last year, the excitement for our 2027 journeys speaks to the enduring power of personalized and thoughtfully curated experiences."

From a private viewing of Michelangelo's David to food adventures via Vespa in Vietnam, every moment is designed for immersive discovery. With only 48 travellers per departure, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience offers a sense of community with like-minded explorers, unlocking unforgettable opportunities to travel deeper and farther.

2027 Roster Takes Shape

Uncharted Discovery (January 20 – February 9, 2027), starting at USD 234,000 per person (based on double occupancy)

This enhanced journey now begins in Los Angeles to maximize ease of travel and jet lag recovery for east-to-west travellers. It introduces new stops in Tamarindo and Cartagena, along with access to Machu Picchu and an unforgettable Antarctic expedition. Embrace Costa Rica's "pura vida" lifestyle at Four Seasons luxurious coastal retreat on the Papagayo Peninsula, a serene paradise of golden shores and tropical jungles. Destinations include Los Angeles, Tamarindo, Machu Picchu, Buenos Aires, Antarctica, Cartagena and Costa Rica.

Asia Unveiled (February 11 – 26, 2027), starting at USD 167,000 per person (based on double occupancy)

Tailored for today's time-conscious traveller, Asia Unveiled balances rich culinary encounters such as visiting Tokyo's Tsukiji Outer Market with a Michelin-distinguished chef to handpick fresh ingredients for a sushi-making class, alongside cultural discoveries like creating a bonsai at the Shunkaen Bonsai Museum. The journey also offers moments of tranquillity on a private coral island in the Maldives. Travellers can raft Bali's longest river, ascend the Tiger's Nest Monastery and delve into Japan's samurai traditions. Destinations include Tokyo, Bali, Angkor Wat, Hoi An, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangkok.

International Intrigue (March 3 – 23, 2027), starting at USD 230,000 per person (based on double occupancy)

International Intrigue spans multiple continents, remote island paradises, vibrant cultural capitals and the natural wonders of the African savannah. Experience a blessing ceremony at Kyoto's iconic Fushimi Inasari Shrine, a sunset dolphin cruise in the Maldives, a guided tour through Morocco's Atlas Mountains, and access to Florence's Cathedral of Stana Maria del Fiore, including the ancient workshop where Michelangelo carved his renowned statue of David. Destinations include Seattle, Kyoto, Hoi An, Maldives, Serengeti, Marrakech, Florence and Paris.

Timeless Encounters (April 15 – May 6, 2027), starting at USD 235,000 per person (based on double occupancy)

A perennial favourite among repeat guests, this around-the-world experience combines iconic cities like London, Prague and Dubai with exclusive access to cultural treasures and global landmarks such as the Taj Mahal. Enjoy a tour of the Sydney Opera House and take in a breathtaking sunset from the 122nd floor of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. Destinations include Kona, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Chiang Mai, Dubai, Taj Mahal, Prague and London.

Luxury in Flight: The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

At the heart of every journey is the custom-designed Airbus A321neo-LR, fully customized for the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience featuring one of the most spacious cabins in its class. Thoughtfully configured for just 48 guests, the aircraft offers an atmosphere of relaxed elegance. On board, a hand-selected team - including a dedicated Journey Concierge, Director of Guest Experience, Executive Chef and Journey Physician - ensures every moment before, during, and after the journey is seamlessly orchestrated with the brand's signature service and attention to detail.

Can't wait till 2027?

A limited number of seats remain for the July 2025 departure of International Intrigue , as well as four 2026 itineraries, including:



Asia Unveiled – A 16-day, seven-stop culinary and cultural exploration

Timeless Encounters – The original Four Seasons around-the-world itinerary

Ancient Explorer – A journey through history, from Petra to Easter Island World of Wellness – A 20-day, eight-destination Jet Journey, including properties in Maui, Taormina and Koh Samui

For more information and to start planning your journey, click here .

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

All Four Seasons Private Jet Experience itineraries include accommodations in Four Seasons hotels and resorts, or, in more remote locations or at sea, at hotels and aboard vessels carefully selected by Four Seasons.

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Instagram for the latest and to continue exploring the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated and sold by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways Limited. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here .

